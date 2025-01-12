F1 star handed performance DEADLINE in driver replacement talks
A Formula 1 star has been handed a performance deadline as driver replacement talks are already underway prior to the 2025 season.
Alpine will welcome Jack Doohan to the team for the 2025 season, as one of the four rookies making their F1 debut this year alongside Kimi Antonelli, Gabriel Bortoleto and Isack Hadjar.
The Australian star was the team’s reserve driver in 2023, with his work behind the scenes at Alpine enough to secure him a full-time seat for this season.
Doohan made his official debut with the team at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where he finished P15 in the race as his team claimed sixth in the constructors’ championship following a turbulent year.
Will Doohan be axed from Alpine?
However, the pressure is already on the young driver to perform in 2025, after it was announced Williams star Franco Colapinto was made reserve driver at Alpine.
The Argentine driver impressed on his debut at the end of 2024, but failed to claim a full-time drive on the grid for this season.
It is now understood that if Doohan fails to perform at Alpine, Colapinto will be brought in as a replacement midway through the season.
According to F1 paddock photographer, Kym Illman, Doohan has been handed a performance deadline with talks of the Aussie being replaced a mere six races into the 2025 season.
“I understand from various reports that his contract is only for six races, but where does that put us in the season? Well, the sixth race is Miami, could that be Jack’s last race?” Illman said via his YouTube channel.
“Well certainly Jack’s in the box seat, he’s the one in the car, if he does well, that’s going to mean no chance for Franco Colapinto.”
