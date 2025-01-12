Ferrari tease key Hamilton DATE

Ferrari have teased a key Lewis Hamilton date ahead of his debut at the Formula 1 team in 2025.

The seven-time world champion sent shockwaves throughout the F1 paddock last year, when he announced he would be leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari.

Hamilton will be looking to secure a record-breaking eighth world title at the Scuderia, where he could go one better than legendary Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher in the all-time list of championship wins.

However, the 40-year-old will have to go up against team-mate Charles Leclerc, who has been an established figure and race winner with Ferrari since 2019.

Can Lewis Hamilton claim an eighth world title?

Lewis Hamilton will compete against Charles Leclerc in 2025

When will Lewis Hamilton join Ferrari?

The Brit officially became a Ferrari driver earlier this month, with Hamilton expected to make his test debut with the team later in January at their private test track in Fiorano.

However, the team have teased another appearance from Hamilton, this time near Ferrari’s factory in Maranello.

In a social media post captioned ‘the most exciting table in the world is set’, the team teased a meet-up between Hamilton and his team-mate Leclerc at the iconic restaurant near the factory, Ristorante Cavallino.

The restaurant was established by Enzo Ferrari in 1950, with the walls covered in iconic imagery of famous team figures in years gone by, including the founder himself, Sebastian Vettel and Schumacher.

Ferrari’s social media tease depicted a video of the table at the restaurant, labelled ‘table for two’, teasing a date-style video featuring Hamilton and Leclerc.

It is unknown whether the pair will be making an appearance at the iconic restaurant, or if the video is simply a tease of more social media content to come before the new season kicks off at testing in Bahrain in February.

The most exciting table in the world is set. pic.twitter.com/o0P0rvbV68 — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 11, 2025

