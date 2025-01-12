close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Ferrari tease key Hamilton DATE

Ferrari tease key Hamilton DATE

Ferrari tease key Hamilton DATE

Ferrari tease key Hamilton DATE

Ferrari have teased a key Lewis Hamilton date ahead of his debut at the Formula 1 team in 2025.

The seven-time world champion sent shockwaves throughout the F1 paddock last year, when he announced he would be leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen SWITCH revealed as Perez F1 return update provided

READ MORE: McLaren confirm driver REPLACEMENT in official announcement

Hamilton will be looking to secure a record-breaking eighth world title at the Scuderia, where he could go one better than legendary Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher in the all-time list of championship wins.

However, the 40-year-old will have to go up against team-mate Charles Leclerc, who has been an established figure and race winner with Ferrari since 2019.

Can Lewis Hamilton claim an eighth world title?
Lewis Hamilton will compete against Charles Leclerc in 2025

When will Lewis Hamilton join Ferrari?

The Brit officially became a Ferrari driver earlier this month, with Hamilton expected to make his test debut with the team later in January at their private test track in Fiorano.

However, the team have teased another appearance from Hamilton, this time near Ferrari’s factory in Maranello.

In a social media post captioned ‘the most exciting table in the world is set’, the team teased a meet-up between Hamilton and his team-mate Leclerc at the iconic restaurant near the factory, Ristorante Cavallino.

The restaurant was established by Enzo Ferrari in 1950, with the walls covered in iconic imagery of famous team figures in years gone by, including the founder himself, Sebastian Vettel and Schumacher.

Ferrari’s social media tease depicted a video of the table at the restaurant, labelled ‘table for two’, teasing a date-style video featuring Hamilton and Leclerc.

It is unknown whether the pair will be making an appearance at the iconic restaurant, or if the video is simply a tease of more social media content to come before the new season kicks off at testing in Bahrain in February.

READ MORE: Ricciardo tipped for STUNNING 2025 return

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari F1 Charles Leclerc Michael Schumacher
Hamilton and Cullen Ferrari REUNION hopes sparked after stunning reveal
F1 Social

Hamilton and Cullen Ferrari REUNION hopes sparked after stunning reveal

  • January 10, 2025 22:56
Hamilton set for huge F1 title advantage after RADICAL Ferrari change
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton set for huge F1 title advantage after RADICAL Ferrari change

  • January 10, 2025 21:10

Latest News

F1 Off The Track

Red Bull 2025 deal revealed in exclusive release

  • 34 minutes ago
Mercedes

Mercedes announce NEW driver signing for 2025 in official statement

  • 1 hour ago
Red Bull

Red Bull issue Horner career update in official team statement

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Social

Ferrari tease key Hamilton DATE

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen SWITCH revealed as Perez F1 return update provided

  • Today 07:59
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo tipped for STUNNING return as F1 legend given MAJOR honour - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:54
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x