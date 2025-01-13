Ricciardo VICTORY celebrated in stunning career highlight

Former Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo is at the centre of celebrations for what he has described as the highlight of his career.

The Aussie racer competed in the pinnacle of motorsport on and off between 2011 and 2024 but was brutally axed from the Red Bull junior team, VCARB, midway through last season.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo talks emerge as STUNNING Red Bull 'agreement' revealed

READ MORE: McLaren confirm driver REPLACEMENT in official announcement

Ricciardo has always proved a hit with F1 fans regardless of his team, but his profile as the smiliest man in motorsport catapulted him to another level of fame after the release of the Netflix Docuseries, Drive to Survive.

The 35-year-old now appears to be thriving away from the spotlight, having struggled during the later years in his career at both McLaren and AlphaTauri/VCARB.

In what many would describe as the prime of his sporting life, Ricciardo raced for Red Bull, having risen through the ranks of their young driver programme and proven himself at their junior F1 team.

When discussing his most iconic victory in F1, however, Ricciardo's joyous Monaco pool celebration faces strong competition from his only win with the papaya outfit.

Daniel Ricciardo achieved an F1 driver's dream by winning the Monaco GP in 2018

Daniel Ricciardo's only GP win with McLaren occurred at Monza in 2021

READ MORE: Ricciardo named in STUNNING Red Bull partnership decision

Ricciardo Monza win celebrated with F1 deal

Ricciardo may appear to have retired from F1, but his legacy lives on among his dedicated fans, popular clothing line and continued sale of merchandise from his time with various constructors'.

As the world of F1 enjoys a break between seasons, unique merchandise stockist F1 Authentics have revealed a January price drop, with a number of high-ticket items permanently reduced.

Among the reduced items is the 2021 McLaren MCL35M 1:8 Scale Model of the same car that Ricciardo piloted to victory at the Italian GP that season, in what became the final trip to the top step of the podium during his career.

The model was built using original drawings and archive photographs supplied by McLaren, providing you with an opportunity to own a piece of Ricciardo's F1 history.

The exclusive piece will return to F1 Authentics, re-stocking in three weeks' time, but you can click here to place your order now at the new price.

To reminisce over Ricciardo's time as a McLaren F1 driver, click here to buy the papaya 2022 LEGO Technic set.

READ MORE: Ricciardo receives career BOOST in surprise F1 decision

Related