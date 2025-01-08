Major Ricciardo decision made as NEW driver lineup announced for 2025 - GPFans F1 Recap
Major Ricciardo decision made as NEW driver lineup announced for 2025 - GPFans F1 Recap
Daniel Ricciardo has been chosen by Max Verstappen in a stunning Red Bull partnership decision.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 team announce NEW driver lineup for 2025 season
Haas Formula 1 team have announced a new driver lineup for the 2025 season in a recent release.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 announces major calendar change in official statement
Formula 1 have announced a major change to the F1 calendar with an iconic race losing its permanent slot in years to come.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen reveals KEY decision over F1 team switch
Max Verstappen has revealed the key decision that will inform whether he will switch Formula 1 teams.
➡️ READ MORE
Astonishing Ferrari CHANGE emerges ahead of Hamilton's debut
An astonishing leak regarding Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari Formula 1 car has emerged just days after the seven-time champion's move was made official.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
GPFans Recap
Major Ricciardo decision made as NEW driver lineup announced for 2025 - GPFans F1 Recap
- 2 hours ago
F1 Social
Schumacher announces relationship update following SPLIT rumours
- 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip
Ricciardo named in STUNNING Red Bull partnership decision
- Yesterday 21:54
Latest F1 News
F1 legend drops Sainz to Red Bull BOMBSHELL
- Yesterday 20:54
Latest F1 News
F1 team announce NEW driver lineup for 2025 season
- Yesterday 19:53
Latest F1 News
Verstappen issues shock verdict over major FIA punishment
- Yesterday 18:55