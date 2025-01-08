Verstappen reveals KEY decision over F1 team switch
Max Verstappen has revealed the key decision that will inform whether he will switch Formula 1 teams.
Despite the Dutchman’s fourth drivers’ title with Red Bull in 2024, rumours regarding an early exit from the team remain potent, particularly as we near the end of the current set of regulations.
Verstappen’s contract with Red Bull terminates in 2028, however if he does not receive a championship winning car when the regulations change in 2026, he could contemplate a team switch.
In 2024, Mercedes arose as a potential seat for Verstappen following Toto Wolff’s interest in the champion, with a move to Aston Martin also emerging as a possibility.
When will Verstappen leave Red Bull?
Whilst rumours of a team switch endure, Verstappen has asserted on multiple occasions that he is happy remaining at Red Bull.
Despite their performance woes in 2024, Verstappen still secured the drivers’ title with races to spare, but it is not just the ability to win titles that will dictate his move to a rival team according to the champion.
Verstappen has named Red Bull chief Helmut Marko as an integral part of his decision making in regards to switching F1 teams.
When asked in an interview with Blick about the repeated team move rumours, the champion revealed that the main condition keeping him at Red Bull is Marko's presence.
“Well, I am happy where I am. And one of my conditions is always the same: my discoverer and sponsor Helmut [Marko] has to stay,” Verstappen said.
