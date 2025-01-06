close global

Daniel Ricciardo has been handed a huge snub in another dismal defeat for the axed Formula 1 star.

Aussie F1 star admits performance 'pressure' amid team release

Formula 1 star Jack Doohan has revealed that the 'pressure' to perform will immediately be on his shoulders when he makes his full-time debut in 2025, in a new release from his team.

Hamilton rival blasts champion for 'inappropriate' F1 decision

One of Lewis Hamilton's most infamous Formula 1 rivals has unleashed criticism on his former team-mate following his exit from Mercedes.

Red Bull chief backs major signing with STUNNING statement

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has issued a clear declaration regarding the team and one of their major signings.

Ferrari tease Hamilton UPGRADE as 2025 preparations ramp up

Ferrari's Formula 1 team have teased a Lewis Hamilton-related upgrade as their preparations for the 2025 season ramp up.

Ricciardo REGRET revealed as F1 star makes SHOCK admission - GPFans Recap
Ricciardo REGRET revealed as F1 star makes SHOCK admission - GPFans Recap

  • January 5, 2025 23:27
Ricciardo FRUSTRATION revealed as insider makes stunning F1 claim
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo FRUSTRATION revealed as insider makes stunning F1 claim

  • January 5, 2025 21:57

Ricciardo SNUBBED as Aussie F1 star in team release admission - GPFans F1 Recap
  • 1 hour ago

  • 1 hour ago
Stunning space travel F1 statistic released in official statement

  • 2 hours ago
Ricciardo handed huge SNUB in another dismal defeat

  • 3 hours ago
Aussie F1 star admits performance 'pressure' amid team release

  • Yesterday 20:58
Verstappen announces Kelly Piquet marriage UPDATE

  • Yesterday 19:55
Aston Martin issue 2025 statement amid Newey arrival

  • Yesterday 18:58
