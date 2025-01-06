Ferrari tease Hamilton UPGRADE as 2025 preparations ramp up

Ferrari's Formula 1 team have teased a Lewis Hamilton-related upgrade as their preparations for the 2025 season ramp up.

The 39-year-old has joined the iconic Italian outfit as of a few days ago, and will no doubt be eager to chase championship success once again, currently tying Michael Schumacher for the most championship titles.

The seven-time champion heads to Maranello for a change of scenery following 12 years with Mercedes where he achieved six drivers' titles and eight constructors' trophies in the most successful pairing the sport has ever seen.

Hamilton will now face the challenge of adapting to a new team alongside new team-mate Charles Leclerc, who will be used to racing alongside a champion having previously partnered Sebastian Vettel in 2019 and 2020.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc are no longer F1 team-mates

Leclerc will instead face a challenge partnering with Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari declare Hamilton driver swap

With Hamilton's on-track debut reportedly set for later this month at the team's private testing track in Fiorano, the iconic outfit are preparing to welcome the F1 legend to their ranks.

They have been making the most of this on their social channels, too, posting various Hamilton-related images and announcements in recent days.

In their latest tease on social media platform 'X', Ferrari posted a video where the old dressing room label for their drivers could be seen being swapped out and upgraded, with Hamilton's name now appearing alongside Leclerc.

The accompanying caption read: "New Year refurbishments 🔨."

New Year refurbishments 🔨 pic.twitter.com/8fN7vlSyw1 — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 5, 2025

