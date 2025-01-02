Mercedes facing contract NIGHTMARE amid Hamilton exit

Lewis Hamilton’s exit from Mercedes was the best option for both parties, with Ferrari the perfect place to revive his career as Mercedes' focus shifts to the future.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will both drive for the team in 2025, as the German outfit look to end three years of performance misery in the last season of the ground effect era.

However, the pair will be out of contract at the end of 2025, presenting a nightmare for Mercedes in 2026.

The 2026 season will be a vital year as F1 heads into its latest regulation changes, and to not have a single driver nailed down will cause concern for Mercedes.

Kimi Antonelli will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

Can George Russell become number one at Mercedes this year?

Who will drive for Mercedes in 2026?

Russell will enter the 2025 season prepared to take on the number one role at Mercedes following Hamilton’s exit.

The 26-year-old impressed in 2024 after outpacing his team-mate on multiple occasions, and if he continues this form into 2025, interest is only going to swell from rival teams once he is out of contract.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has already cheekily expressed his interest in Russell for 2026, and with Cadillac joining the grid the same year there will be a host of options for the Brit.

Of course Russell may not want to leave the team, especially if Mercedes provide a competitive package in 2025 and 2026, meaning the most likely scenario will be him re-signing with the team.

However, the performances of his new team-mate Antonelli could also inform his contract decision for 2026.

Can George Russell win a title with Mercedes?

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has demonstrated immense faith in the Italian by promoting him so early, and has stated his intention to nurture Antonelli in 2025 rather than expecting him to excel on his debut.

Furthermore, if Antonelli is as impressive as believed and begins to challenge Russell’s top spot at the team, as Max Verstappen did at Red Bull, this could potentially turn the Brit’s head away from Mercedes for 2026.

As Daniel Ricciardo demonstrated in 2018, Russell could be tempted with a move to another team that will ensure his role as a number one driver, and free him from the threat of Antonelli.

On the other hand, there is the eventuality that Antonelli may not impress at all, and make multiple errors following his premature promotion.

If Mercedes decide to terminate his contract at the end of 2025, it would be an embarrassment to the team who had the opportunity to sign the likes of Carlos Sainz alongside other established drivers in 2024.

Can Kimi Antonelli impress in 2025?

However, both of these possibilities for Antonelli are remote for 2025, with the youngster unlikely to dominate nor flounder in his first season in F1.

The driver lineup of Russell and Antonelli seems set to replicate the stability of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at McLaren, and you would expect them both to re-sign for Mercedes in 2026.

Furthermore, both drivers will not want to move away from Mercedes, particularly if there is the chance of the team nailing the 2026 regulations and fighting for the title.

Mercedes too will be content to remain with this lineup into 2026, but a whole other contract nightmare may arise if Verstappen starts looking for a seat at the team in 2025 and beyond.

