Perez tipped for racing RETURN in career lifeline

Sergio Perez has been tipped to make a racing return as a career lifeline has been suggested for the star following his sacking from Formula 1.

The Mexican driver endured a disappointing end to his F1 career, where he languished a startling 285 points behind team-mate Max Verstappen in the drivers' standings.

Frequent Q1 exits and pointless finishes from Perez contributed to Red Bull’s third place finish in the constructors’ championship, with speculation mounting that he was to be replaced towards the end of the season.

Eventually, Perez confirmed he would be leaving the team in 2025, with Red Bull replacing him with their junior driver Liam Lawson.

Sergio Perez received hefty criticism in 2024
Liam Lawson will drive alongside Max Verstappen in 2025

Will Perez return to F1?

The announcement that Isack Hadjar will be joining VCARB confirmed the grid for 2025, cementing that Perez had failed to obtain a seat elsewhere.

However, the 34-year-old has now been tipped to make a racing return outside of F1.

Former McLaren mechanic Marc Priestley discussed a potential move to the American racing series IndyCar due to Perez's popularity.

IndyCar has welcomed various ex-F1 stars in recent years, including Romain Grosjean, Marcus Ericsson and Alexander Rossi, with Perez now being suggested as the latest recruit to the series.

"Sergio Perez has a massive fan base and huge commercial support behind him,” Priestley said via Casino Uden Rofus.

Could we see Sergio Perez in IndyCar?

"He can compete in another form of racing, IndyCar might be the obvious choice right now but it will come down to his personal decision.

"Sometimes, drivers come towards to the end of their long F1 careers and when they come to the end of their time in the sport, they might want to prioritise time with family.

"Perez has multiple options ahead of him though, I don't doubt it."

