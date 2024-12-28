close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Retired F1 star teases RETURN in stunning reveal

Retired F1 star teases RETURN in stunning reveal

Retired F1 star teases RETURN in stunning reveal

Retired F1 star teases RETURN in stunning reveal

Retired Formula 1 star Romain Grosjean has teased his return in a stunning social media reveal.

The French racing driver competed in F1 intermittently from 2009 until 2020, where he finished his career with Haas.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen rival SWITCH plans revealed as Red Bull star confirmed in driver lineup

READ MORE: McLaren driver announcement causes stunning backlash

Whilst Grosjean managed to claim 10 podiums across his F1 career with Lotus, he failed to acquire a single win during his time in the pinnacle of motorsport.

Following his exit from F1, Grosjean moved across the pond to compete in IndyCar with various teams including Dale Coyne Racing, Andretti Autosport and Juncos Hollinger Racing.

Romain Grosjean competed with Haas during his final years in F1
Romain Grosjean now competes in IndyCar

Will Grosjean compete in IndyCar for the 2025 season?

Since joining IndyCar, Grosjean is yet to earn that elusive race win, and has only claimed six podiums since joining the series in 2021.

The Frenchman competed with JHR throughout the 2024 season, but this relationship will not continue into next year, after it was announced that Conor Daly would race alongside Sting Ray Robb at the team in 2025.

However, it appears the Frenchman has teased a return to IndyCar next year due to a change in his bio on Instagram.

On his list of achievements, including being a father of three, Grosjean simply wrote ‘IndyCar ???’, leaving his future team empty.

The 38-year-old has not confirmed whether he will be retiring from IndyCar or not, and seems hopeful that he can launch a comeback at a new team for 2025.

Only three spaces on the grid remain to be announced for next year, with his former team Dale Coyne Racing yet to announce a single driver.

READ MORE: Hamilton TALKS confirmed in shock signing plans away from Ferrari

Related

Red Bull McLaren F1 Haas Verstappen Romain Grosjean
McLaren announce team principal EXIT with official statement
Racing News

McLaren announce team principal EXIT with official statement

  • November 20, 2024 17:59
  • 1
Cullen set for new scenery as racing star announces SPLIT
Angela Cullen

Cullen set for new scenery as racing star announces SPLIT

  • September 24, 2024 20:58

Latest News

F1 Social

F1 team boss makes 'new girlfriend' plea in bold relationship advice

  • 42 minutes ago
F1 Social

Retired F1 star teases RETURN in stunning reveal

  • 1 hour ago
GPFans F1 Awards

F1 AWARDS - VOTE: Who was the best non-champion driver in 2024?

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen confirms Red Bull future DOUBTS amid team controversies

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Social

New Red Bull F1 contract announced after Horner confirmation

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Social

McLaren driver announcement causes stunning backlash

  • Today 18:54
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x