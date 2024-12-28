Retired F1 star teases RETURN in stunning reveal

Retired Formula 1 star Romain Grosjean has teased his return in a stunning social media reveal.

The French racing driver competed in F1 intermittently from 2009 until 2020, where he finished his career with Haas.

Whilst Grosjean managed to claim 10 podiums across his F1 career with Lotus, he failed to acquire a single win during his time in the pinnacle of motorsport.

Following his exit from F1, Grosjean moved across the pond to compete in IndyCar with various teams including Dale Coyne Racing, Andretti Autosport and Juncos Hollinger Racing.

Romain Grosjean competed with Haas during his final years in F1

Romain Grosjean now competes in IndyCar

Will Grosjean compete in IndyCar for the 2025 season?

Since joining IndyCar, Grosjean is yet to earn that elusive race win, and has only claimed six podiums since joining the series in 2021.

The Frenchman competed with JHR throughout the 2024 season, but this relationship will not continue into next year, after it was announced that Conor Daly would race alongside Sting Ray Robb at the team in 2025.

However, it appears the Frenchman has teased a return to IndyCar next year due to a change in his bio on Instagram.

On his list of achievements, including being a father of three, Grosjean simply wrote ‘IndyCar ???’, leaving his future team empty.

The 38-year-old has not confirmed whether he will be retiring from IndyCar or not, and seems hopeful that he can launch a comeback at a new team for 2025.

Only three spaces on the grid remain to be announced for next year, with his former team Dale Coyne Racing yet to announce a single driver.

