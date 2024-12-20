close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Ex-F1 star facing IndyCar exit after driver signing confirmed

Ex-F1 star facing IndyCar exit after driver signing confirmed

Ex-F1 star facing IndyCar exit after driver signing confirmed

Ex-F1 star facing IndyCar exit after driver signing confirmed

Ex-Formula 1 star Romain Grosjean looks as though he may be out of a drive for the 2025 IndyCar season.

The former Lotus and Haas star first drove in IndyCar in 2021, competing for the next four seasons with limited success, never winning a race or finishing above 13th in the championship.

READ MORE: Axed IndyCar star admits major financial difficulties

The Swiss-born driver began his IndyCar career with Dale Coyne Racing before moving to Andretti for two years, then making the switch to Juncos Hollinger Racing in 2024.

However, his seat at JHR looks to be gone with this week's announcement of Conor Daly as their second driver to partner Sting Ray Robb as he makes his move from AJ Foyt Racing.

Juncos Hollinger Racing sign Conor Daly for 2025

With few free seats remaining in the sport and Grosjean's history of middling results, he could well struggle to find a new team before the 2025 season starts in March.

Daly, who raced five times for JHR at the end of last season, said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the JHR team for the full NTT IndyCar Series season in 2025.

“After the excitement and success we shared in 2024, including Milwaukee, it feels like the perfect next step. I’m grateful for Ricardo [Juncos] and Brad [Hollinger]’s belief in me as I embark on the revitalization of my career.

“I look forward to pursuing podiums and wins with this incredible group. Thank you to everyone involved in making this happen – it’s been a team effort, and we’ll continue to build on this momentum together.”

READ MORE: IndyCar team eyeing 'next level' as MAJOR change confirmed

Related

Haas IndyCar Andretti Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing Lotus
Red Bull driver OPEN to IndyCar or NASCAR offers after career announcement
IndyCar

Red Bull driver OPEN to IndyCar or NASCAR offers after career announcement

  • December 16, 2024 21:00
IndyCar star eyeing HISTORY after stunning reveal
IndyCar

IndyCar star eyeing HISTORY after stunning reveal

  • December 16, 2024 19:00

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

Veteran driver to make NASCAR Cup Series debut at 53

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace threatened to QUIT 23XI Racing over lawsuit

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Mercedes reveal SHOCK F1 driver signing in surprise U-turn

  • Today 04:00
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen in emotional tribute after Red Bull release

  • Today 02:30
F1 News & Gossip

F1 star talks up Ferrari move despite Hamilton switch

  • Today 01:00
IndyCar

Ex-F1 star facing IndyCar exit after driver signing confirmed

  • Today 00:00
More news
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x