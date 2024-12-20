Ex-F1 star facing IndyCar exit after driver signing confirmed

Ex-Formula 1 star Romain Grosjean looks as though he may be out of a drive for the 2025 IndyCar season.

The former Lotus and Haas star first drove in IndyCar in 2021, competing for the next four seasons with limited success, never winning a race or finishing above 13th in the championship.

The Swiss-born driver began his IndyCar career with Dale Coyne Racing before moving to Andretti for two years, then making the switch to Juncos Hollinger Racing in 2024.

However, his seat at JHR looks to be gone with this week's announcement of Conor Daly as their second driver to partner Sting Ray Robb as he makes his move from AJ Foyt Racing.

We are happy to announce Conor Daly will compete full-time for us in 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES! #JHR #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/Wpn3OPFSlY — Juncos Hollinger Racing (@juncoshollinger) December 18, 2024

Juncos Hollinger Racing sign Conor Daly for 2025

With few free seats remaining in the sport and Grosjean's history of middling results, he could well struggle to find a new team before the 2025 season starts in March.

Daly, who raced five times for JHR at the end of last season, said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the JHR team for the full NTT IndyCar Series season in 2025.

“After the excitement and success we shared in 2024, including Milwaukee, it feels like the perfect next step. I’m grateful for Ricardo [Juncos] and Brad [Hollinger]’s belief in me as I embark on the revitalization of my career.

“I look forward to pursuing podiums and wins with this incredible group. Thank you to everyone involved in making this happen – it’s been a team effort, and we’ll continue to build on this momentum together.”

