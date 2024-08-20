IndyCar team eyeing 'next level' as MAJOR change confirmed

IndyCar outfit Meyer Shank Racing are looking to go to the next level in 2025 after revealing a major switch ahead of next season.

Currently, Meyer Shank Racing are in a technical agreement with Andretti Global and have been for many years, but this is now set to come to an end.

This was recently confirmed by Mike Shank, one of the co-owners of the team, who told Racer that the team were set to embark on a fresh partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing.

“There’s a lot of questions out there, and I just want to say, yes, we’re entering into an agreement with Chip Ganassi Racing and we could not be more excited about it,” Shank confirmed

“And I’ve got to give a huge thanks to Andretti Global with all they’ve done for us.

“Always open communication with Rob Edwards, who’s an absolute prince of a guy to me and the team, and they’ve done what they said they’re going to do.

"We’ve had good success and we had a big resurgence this year. That’s all due to them. But I think this deal with Ganassi could potentially take us to another level.”

Just four IndyCar races remain in 2024

How will Meyer Shank Racing's new agreement work?

In further good news for Meyer Shank Racing, it looks as though the new deal is along similar lines to their previous deal with Andretti in the sense that the team themselves retain a lot of control.

This was also confirmed by Shank, who explained how the partnership will work moving forward.

"Going forward, it’s exactly how our previous technical agreements had gone with Schmidt and then Andretti,” he explained.

“We run the team, we pick the drivers, we pick the team members, and then we’ll work together on the technical side. There’s no involvement in me telling them how to run their team and there’s nothing coming back like that our way from them.

“It’s a respectful arrangement like it has been with the other teams we’ve worked with. We have a bunch of good drivers to pick from with the 66 car and we’re probably 30-60 days out from making that call.”

Meyer Shank Racing's best car in the IndyCar standings is currently the #60 Honda driven by Felix Rosenqvist.

The Swedish driver is currently P13 in the championship, with three top-five finishes to his name this season, including a season-best third place at Thermal.

