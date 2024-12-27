Red Bull ANGER revealed in key F1 driver replacement plot

Red Bull's Formula 1 advisor has made a surprising admission following a major replacement at the team.

Helmut Marko has been with Red Bull since they joined the pinnacle of motorsport in 2005, remaining instrumental in the team's driver lineup decisions ever since.

Following a disappointing season for Christian Horner's outfit, they only managed to finish third in the constructors' championship despite star driver Max Verstappen securing his fourth consecutive drivers' title.

This drop in the team standings was largely due to the consistently poor performances of Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez, who, following the 2024 season was promptly replaced for next year.

Perez will be replaced by Liam Lawson in a rapid promotion from Red Bull's junior team, Visa Cash App RB, despite the 22-year-old having only competed in six grand prix sessions this year since replacing Daniel Ricciardo.

Red Bull's F1 lineup has undergone a reshuffle for 2025

Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda battled it out to replace Sergio Perez

Tsunoda handed damning verdict over F1 future

Lawson will partner Verstappen at the main team for 2025 even though his VCARB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda consistently outperformed him, just as he has done with every driver that has partnered with him since joining the Red Bull junior outfit in 2021.

As a result of his successful stint at the junior team, Marko recently labelled Tsunoda as the 'spearhead' of the F1 outfit, but acknowledged that he won't want to stay there for much longer without a promotion.

Now, Marko has gone even further, outlining why Red Bull chose Lawson over Tsunoda, admitting that the Japanese racer has one trait that could be holding him back.

"Yuki is certainly the faster of the two in terms of speed at the moment," Marko admitted, as reported by The Express.

“But he doesn't have the necessary consistency and keeps making mistakes. Then there are his outbursts of anger, which have improved significantly, but they remain a factor. Then he loses control."

