Red Bull star shocks with CONTROVERSIAL Hamilton decision

A Red Bull star has shocked Formula 1 fans with his controversial decision about Lewis Hamilton.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit have undergone a major driver lineup transformation for the 2025 season, following the announcement that Sergio Perez will be leaving the team.

Perez originally signed a contract with Red Bull through to 2026, however a disappointing series of results in 2024 confirmed his axing from the team.

Liam Lawson was promptly announced as Perez’s replacement, and will compete as Max Verstappen’s team-mate in 2025.

As a result of Lawson’s promotion, VCARB star Yuki Tsunoda missed out on the Red Bull drive and will be joined by Isack Hadjar at the junior team next year.

However, Red Bull’s newest driver has only contested 11 races in F1 and has already been involved in a handful of controversial moments.

Sergio Perez made an early F1 exit this month

Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson will drive for Red Bull in 2025

Lawson backs Verstappen in surprise F1 decision

Lawson has had altercations with the likes of Perez and Fernando Alonso on track, and has not shied away from making controversial decisions off the track as well.

When asked by ESPN what the best F1 race was, Lawson decided on one of the most controversial moments from Hamilton’s career.

"Wow that’s really tough,” Lawson said befroe revealing his choice.

"2021 Abu Dhabi, that’s so controversial."

The 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix famously saw Hamilton lose the title to Verstappen during the final lap of the race, after a controversial decision made by then race director Michael Masi.

However, some fans on social media platform 'X' could not forget the controversy, revealing their shock at Lawson’s response.

"He just made all Mercedes and now Ferrari fans hate him," one user wrote.

"Serving drama on and off the track--Liam really said, 'Let me stir the pot real quick,'" another fan added.

liam lawson choosing abu dhabi 2021 as the best race, this controversial diva !!!pic.twitter.com/IEvzJVEEC3 — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) December 19, 2024

