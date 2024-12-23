Hamilton set for shock F1 challenge after legendary return unveiled

Lewis Hamilton is set to face a shock return from an old foe in 2025, as he prepares to move to Ferrari.

Hamilton has decided to ditch Mercedes with whom he has been with since 2013, winning six drivers' titles and eight constructors' championships in that time.

The team won the constructors' championship in 2016 with Hamilton and Nico Rosberg as their driver pairing, but Rosberg beat Hamilton to drivers' championship success in one of the most thrilling seasons in Formula 1 history.

Rosberg managed to finish second at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, in a bitter blow to Hamilton who was searching for a third successive title with his team.

Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg raced together between 2013 and 2016

Hadjar resurrects huge Hamilton rivalry

Hamilton and Rosberg's rivalry over the course of the first three seasons of the hybrid era was fiercely fought, with the number six car of Rosberg providing one of the sternest team-mate tests Hamilton has faced in his legendary career.

That number six appears to be somewhat of a curse for Hamilton, as Nicholas Latifi adopted the number during his short spell in F1, eventually becoming the catalyst for Hamilton's last lap 2021 championship defeat at the hands of Max Verstappen.

Now, it's being reported that F1 newcomer Isack Hadjar will use the number six, when he joins the sport with VCARB in 2025.

Following a narrow defeat in the 2024 F2 championship, Hadjar has been promoted to F1, taking Liam Lawson's seat at VCARB as the Kiwi racer heads off to Red Bull.

Isack Hadjar has signed with VCARB for 2025

Auto Hebdo have reported that - although still awaiting FIA confirmation - Hadjar has requested the use of the number six as his racing number, which would mark the first time since the 2014 driver number rule change that a digit has been used by three different drivers.

Hamilton, who has recently been confirmed to be Hadjar's racing idol, will have to get used to his former rival's number being in use once more, with fans taking to social media to warn the seven-time champion of the curse.

"With Hadjar racing with number 6 next year, he'll either be a Latifi or a Rosberg. No in betweens," one user said.

"ISACK HADJAR IS TAKING #6????? My guy's so teamLH. He's trying to trick grandpa Lewis into thinking that he's Nico," another user commented.

