Staggering Ferrari sale emerges as F1 star set for team switch

A stunning Ferrari sale has been revealed as one Formula 1 star has reportedly treated themselves to a huge gift following their official team exit.

Carlos Sainz has now left Ferrari after four seasons of racing in red in which the Spaniard claimed four race victories.

Sainz is being displaced at the Maranello outfit by incoming seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who is ditching his Mercedes team in an attempt to claim an unprecedented eighth championship title before his F1 career comes to a close.

Sainz is instead joining Williams, with the 30-year-old having already made his debut with the Grove-based outfit during promotional filming and on track testing days earlier this month.

Lewis Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in 2025

Carlos Sainz has signed for Williams from next season

Sainz's departing Ferrari gifts

Sainz's departure from Ferrari came gift-wrapped with two departing presents given to him by the Maranello outfit.

First, the Spaniard took to the team's private Fiorano track alongside his father, Carlos Sainz Sr., with the pair piloting the the F1-75 in a first for the rally legend and father of the outgoing Ferrari star.

Secondly, that same car, which brought Sainz his first ever F1 victory at the 2022 British Grand Prix, was gifted to the Spaniard, as reported by Italian media, in a tradition the Scuderia have reportedly adhered to with parting stars in the past.

Now, Italian media have also reported that Sainz also treated himself to mark his time with the iconic brand, taking advantage of a stunning sale.

Gazzetta have revealed that Sainz has splashed out on acquiring a Ferrari Daytona SP3 to add to his car collection.

The car is one of only 599 ever built, and is the trilogy car to the previous SP1 and SP2 Monza models, with Max Verstappen being the proud owner of an SP2.

