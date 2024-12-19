GPFans ultimate F1 Christmas gift list 2024

As Formula 1 heads into the 2024 winter break, here are GPFans' top picks for your Christmas gift list.

Whether you're looking to treat yourself this holiday season or find the perfect gift for the F1 fans in your life, look no further than our compilation of the best pieces of merchandise around.

The 2024 F1 season provided a title fight to the wire for the constructors' championship, with McLaren clinching their first victory since 1998 after a showdown with Ferrari.

Max Verstappen already claimed the drivers' championship back at the Las Vegas GP, further cementing his name into the F1 history books.

Click here to shop the 2024 FIA Formula 1 Constructors' Champions Collection and celebrate McLaren's first title in 26 years.

The 2024 F1 season provided many fierce on track battles with seven different winners

Max Verstappen still managed to secure the world championship this season

If you are looking for a gift to mark the 2024 F1 season, celebrate Verstappen's fourth consecutive drivers' championship with the official 'UNSTOPPABLE' F1 2024 world champion hoodie by clicking here.

Alternatively, fanatics are now selling the 'UNSTOPPABLE' t-shirt which displays Verstappen's logo of the lion, an emblem he has worn proudly throughout his impressive racing career to display his Dutch heritage and fierce racing mentality.

F1 2024 stocking fillers

Stocking fillers are a good place to start, so why not purchase an F1 2025 calendar for a gift or desk staple at work or at home. To keep on track of the ever-growing Formula 1 race calendar, click here to shop the official calendar featuring race weekend reminders.

For a purchase that covers all the bases; warmth, Christmas design and F1 branding, click here to shop the F1 bobble hat to tide you over the winter months until the sport returns in March 2025.

If you're looking to spread the F1 Christmas cheer to all the family on Christmas morning, shop the kids festive collection with the children's Christmas jumper and PJ sets.

Throughout the 2024 season we've seen an array of exclusive helmet designs from drivers across the grid, adding a personal touch that usually would never fit in a stocking! The F1 store however has an array of mini helmet replicas that would make the perfect stocking filler to get Christmas off to a great start. Click here to shop the mini helmets of F1 champion Fernando Alonso and many other drivers.

Official F1 mini helmet replicas are the perfect stocking filler for Christmas

Presents for under the tree

If it's a McLaren fan you're looking to buy for, the 2022 F1 Lego model driven by fan-favourite Daniel Ricciardo is available to buy on the F1 store, or if it's McLaren's rich history you'd prefer to lean into, it's a classic Lego set that could be the purchase for you.

There's no better time to shop classic F1 Lego, with a major price drop on one of the most popular releases, the iconic Senna MP4 set now just £56.

If a more up-market gift is something you'd prefer to opt for, F1 Authentics offer unique memorabilia and following McLaren's stunning championship victory in 2024, any items from the McLaren constructors’ champions collection would provide an unforgettable gift for any papaya fan.

Click here to shop F1 Authentics' exclusive homeware, memorabilia and F1 replica parts merch.

