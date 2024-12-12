close global

Mercedes issue Hamilton statement as Ferrari deal scrapped - GPFans F1 Recap

Mercedes have shared an emotional tribute to Lewis Hamilton's time with the team in a social media statement.

Ferrari ditched by key F1 ally for RIVAL team after Hamilton switch

A key Formula 1 sponsor has made the decision to follow an ex-Ferrari driver to his new team, having scrapped their deal with Ferrari earlier this year.

Ricciardo reveals NEW destination after latest release

Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has revealed a new destination following his latest release.

Late FIA punishment verdict revealed after controversial Verstappen Abu Dhabi incident

Max Verstappen will not face punishment for a controversial incident at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, according to reports.

F1 champion hands McLaren star BOOST in Verstappen title dig

A Formula 1 world champion has delivered a dire verdict over Max Verstappen's future in the sport.

