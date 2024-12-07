Brundle drops Ricciardo BOMBSHELL in Perez Red Bull replacement talks

F1 legend Martin Brundle has dropped a Daniel Ricciardo bombshell amid Sergio Perez replacement talks at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Red Bull star has been placed under intense scrutiny for his 2024 F1 performances, which has included nine Q1 exits and multiple low points finishes.

Perez’s inability to deliver consistent results has harmed Red Bull’s position in the constructors’ standings, and the team will likely finish the 2024 season third.

Ahead of the Abu Dhabi GP, it was reported that Perez could be replaced for 2025, however Red Bull are yet to confirm their official decision.

Sergio Perez's last podium was at the Chinese GP

However, the Mexican star remains confident he will be on the grid next season, with a contract in place until the end of 2026.

Liam Lawson is tipped to replace Perez next season if he is axed, and would be the second driver the Kiwi has displaced at the team, following Ricciardo's RB sacking.

Ricciardo also failed to perform for his team in 2024, with speculation about his exit going as far back as the Spanish GP.

Sky Sports F1 pundit, Martin Brundle, has compared Ricciardo’s situation to Perez’s as he dropped a major bombshell amid the replacement discussion.

“I feel the same way about Sergio as I did about Daniel Ricciardo, actually,” Brundle said ahead of qualifying at the Abu Dhabi GP.

“I have the utmost respect for the person and the driver and the victories he’s had and some of the great overtakes and all of the things we’ve seen Sergio do, sometimes in sub-par cars as well - total respect.

“But I’ll be slightly relieved when it’s over, it must be purgatory for him at the moment, he’s lost his mojo, he’s lost his way and all the pressure that’s being heaped on that, to turn up to the track every day, it must be painful.”

