Brundle drops Ricciardo BOMBSHELL in Perez Red Bull replacement talks
Brundle drops Ricciardo BOMBSHELL in Perez Red Bull replacement talks
F1 legend Martin Brundle has dropped a Daniel Ricciardo bombshell amid Sergio Perez replacement talks at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The Red Bull star has been placed under intense scrutiny for his 2024 F1 performances, which has included nine Q1 exits and multiple low points finishes.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce Hamilton verdict as MAJOR absence confirmed at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
F1 Qualifying Results: Hamilton OUT in shock early exit as Red Bull star has decision overturned at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Perez’s inability to deliver consistent results has harmed Red Bull’s position in the constructors’ standings, and the team will likely finish the 2024 season third.
Ahead of the Abu Dhabi GP, it was reported that Perez could be replaced for 2025, however Red Bull are yet to confirm their official decision.
Will Sergio Perez follow Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 fate?
However, the Mexican star remains confident he will be on the grid next season, with a contract in place until the end of 2026.
Liam Lawson is tipped to replace Perez next season if he is axed, and would be the second driver the Kiwi has displaced at the team, following Ricciardo's RB sacking.
Ricciardo also failed to perform for his team in 2024, with speculation about his exit going as far back as the Spanish GP.
Sky Sports F1 pundit, Martin Brundle, has compared Ricciardo’s situation to Perez’s as he dropped a major bombshell amid the replacement discussion.
READ MORE: Hamilton ROCKED by bizarre issue in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix nightmare
“I feel the same way about Sergio as I did about Daniel Ricciardo, actually,” Brundle said ahead of qualifying at the Abu Dhabi GP.
“I have the utmost respect for the person and the driver and the victories he’s had and some of the great overtakes and all of the things we’ve seen Sergio do, sometimes in sub-par cars as well - total respect.
“But I’ll be slightly relieved when it’s over, it must be purgatory for him at the moment, he’s lost his mojo, he’s lost his way and all the pressure that’s being heaped on that, to turn up to the track every day, it must be painful.”
READ MORE: F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying delayed after freak accident
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Sky F1 pundit replaced LIVE on air at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- 29 minutes ago
Brundle drops Ricciardo BOMBSHELL in Perez Red Bull replacement talks
- 1 hour ago
Wolff criticises 'INEXCUSABLE' Hamilton mistake at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen speaks out AGAIN in Russell spat
- 3 hours ago
F1 champion involved in SCARY incident with animal at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- Today 18:56
Ferrari F1 star issues MAJOR health update after FIA penalty at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- Today 17:55
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
-
GP QATAR
29 Nov - 1 Dec
Max Verstappen
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec