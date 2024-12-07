close global

Verstappen speaks out AGAIN in Russell spat

Max Verstappen has spoken out again in his ongoing Formula 1 spat with Mercedes star George Russell.

The conflict between the pair began at the Qatar Grand Prix, where Verstappen was penalised for driving slowly in the path of Russell.

Verstappen was handed a one-place grid drop after he broke the minimum lap time set by race director Rui Marques, and the Brit was promoted to pole position.

Whilst Verstappen won the race in Qatar, the champion remained furious with Russell for his actions in the stewards room as he campaigned for his penalty.

George Russell and Max Verstappen came to blows in Qatar
Max Verstappen hit out at George Russell and claimed he was two-faced

Max Verstappen and George Russell feud rages on in Abu Dhabi

The Dutchman then labelled Russell as two-faced, and claimed he had lost all respect for the Brit after the penalty.

However, Russell retaliated in Abu Dhabi will a lengthy tirade against the four-time world champion, where he made a series of damning claims.

Amongst them he called Verstappen a ‘bully’ and alleged that he was approached by the champion prior to the race in Qatar and threatened that he would put Russell's 'f****** head in the wall'.

Verstappen has since denied that he made these alleged comments, as their respective team bosses Christian Horner and Toto Wolff have also waded into the feud.

Yet, it appears Verstappen hopes to put their animosity behind them, as he spoke out again during a media appearance in Abu Dhabi.

Can Max Verstappen and George Russell reach a truce?

When asked who he would want on his paintball team, the crowd cheered ‘George’, and Verstappen issued a light-hearted response.

“He’ll be on the other team! I’m just kidding. Honestly, of course we have our arguments,” he said.

“I'm sure we’ll fix it again but it’s good to have a little break. It’s all going to work out again!”

Max Verstappen Mercedes George Russell Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qatar Grand Prix
