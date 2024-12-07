close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
FIA announce HUGE penalty as Red Bull confirm massive 2025 signing - GPFans F1 Recap

FIA announce HUGE penalty as Red Bull confirm massive 2025 signing - GPFans F1 Recap

FIA announce HUGE penalty as Red Bull confirm massive 2025 signing - GPFans F1 Recap

FIA announce HUGE penalty as Red Bull confirm massive 2025 signing - GPFans F1 Recap

A Ferrari Formula 1 star has been handed a major penalty ahead of the 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull team announce HUGE signing for 2025

A Red Bull Formula 1 team have announced a new partnership ahead of the 2025 season.

➡️ READ MORE

New F1 team principal announced ahead of Abu Dhabi GP

A new Formula 1 team principal has been announced on the eve of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Abu Dhabi driver change announced ahead of F1 race weekend

A driver change for a race during the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend has been announced.

➡️ READ MORE

Axed F1 star confirmed for new team DEBUT in Abu Dhabi

An axed Formula 1 star will make their new team debut in Abu Dhabi after an official confirmation has been released.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Ferrari FIA 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Abu Dhabi
Verstappen labelled a BULLY as Red Bull star’s future takes fresh twist - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Verstappen labelled a BULLY as Red Bull star’s future takes fresh twist - GPFans F1 Recap

  • December 5, 2024 23:57
Verstappen title admission made as driver LOSES champion confirmation - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Verstappen title admission made as driver LOSES champion confirmation - GPFans F1 Recap

  • December 4, 2024 23:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

FIA announce HUGE penalty as Red Bull confirm massive 2025 signing - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 4 minutes ago
F1 Social

F1 stars and MORE congratulate Verstappen on first child

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

Mercedes star issues Verstappen Horner EXIT claim in astonishing rant

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen

Verstappen makes HUGE family announcement in emotional post

  • 3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

FIA announce Hamilton and Norris penalty VERDICT at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 19:57
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: Verstappen NIGHTMARE at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after major FIA penalty

  • Yesterday 15:02
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x