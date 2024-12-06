Axed F1 star confirmed for new team DEBUT in Abu Dhabi
An axed Formula 1 star will make their new team debut in Abu Dhabi after an official confirmation has been released.
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will see various drivers compete in their last race for their respective teams, including Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen at Haas, Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu at Sauber and Franco Colapinto with Williams.
The Argentine star will make way for Carlos Sainz in 2025, who will join the team after being replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari.
Both Sainz and Hamilton will compete in their final races for Ferrari and Mercedes at the Abu Dhabi GP, as the champion prepares to say goodbye to the team where he achieved six of his seven world titles.
Esteban Ocon debuts with Haas at Abu Dhabi GP
Esteban Ocon also confirmed he would be leaving Alpine for Haas at the end of the season, but was forced into an early departure and replaced for the Abu Dhabi GP.
Instead, the Frenchman will be replaced by Jack Doohan for the weekend, with Ocon free to drive for Haas in the Abu Dhabi post-season test.
Haas have since confirmed in a statement shared on X that Ocon will drive for the team at the test, alongside Ryo Hirakawa, who competes for Toyota Gazoo Racing in the World Endurance Championship.
Toyota and Haas signed a multi-year technical partnership in October, where the two teams will share expertise and resources over the coming years.
Axed F1 star confirmed for new team DEBUT in Abu Dhabi
