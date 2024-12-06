F1 announce NEW long-term contract

close global

Formula 1 have announced a new long-term contract for a circuit on the calendar ahead of the 2025 season.

It was confirmed ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that Zandvoort will leave the F1 calendar after 2026, despite being a popular race for Max Verstappen’s ‘Orange Army’ to convene in recent years.

The circuit will host two more grands prix in 2025 and 2026, before the Dutch GP leaves the calendar in a shock decision.

However, as one track leaves the F1 calendar, it has been announced that one will remain in an extensive deal.

Zandvoort will leave the F1 calendar after 2026
Max Verstappen's success has ushered in the return of the Dutch GP

Chinese GP signs brand new deal with Formula 1

The Chinese Grand Prix has signed a brand new five-year deal with F1, which will ensure the race remains on the grid until 2030.

F1 first hosted the Chinese GP in 2004, with the inaugural race won by the Ferrari of Rubens Barrichello.

The Shanghai International Circuit returned this year after a five year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and was won by none other than four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

The Chinese GP will remain on the calendar until 2030

“Our return to China this season for the first time since 2019 was a fantastic moment for the sport, and it is incredible to see the levels of support that we enjoy in the country continuing to grow year-on-year,” F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

“Shanghai is an incredible city, and the racetrack is a wonderful test for our drivers, so I am delighted that Formula 1 will continue its successful partnership with the Chinese Grand Prix for a further five years.

“I want to thank our promoter for their continued commitment and passion, and I look forward to returning to Shanghai in the new year.”

F1 Standings

