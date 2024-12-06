F1 Practice Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

Formula 1 heads to the Yas Marina Circuit this weekend for the 2024 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

McLaren managed to take the fight to Red Bull in 2024, providing a thrilling F1 season as Lando Norris chased down Max Verstappen for the drivers' title. However, it was the Dutchman who emerged victorious with two races to spare at the Las Vegas Grand Prix and was crowned a four-time champion.

One battle remains heading into the Abu Dhabi GP, however, with both McLaren and Ferrari continuing to battle it out for the constructors' championship. After last weekend's race in Qatar, just 21 points separate the two teams heading into the weekend meaning the battle will go right down to the wire.

The Abu Dhabi GP will also be Lewis Hamilton's last race with Mercedes before he moves to Ferrari next season, with the seven-time champion the biggest profile mover of a number of drivers.

Indeed, Abu Dhabi will also be Carlos Sainz's last race for Ferrari, Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg's final races with Haas and Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu's last outings with the Sauber-owned team.

With all of the above said, here is everything you need to know about all three practice sessions at Yas Marina Circuit.

McLaren lead Ferrari in the constructors' standings heading into the Abu Dhabi GP

F1 Practice times - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The action starts today (Friday, December 6, 2024) with FP1 at 1:30 pm local time (GST), followed by FP2 at 5 pm. Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 2:30 pm, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 6 pm.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, December 6 2024

Local time (GST): 1:30pm Friday

United Kingdom (GMT): 9:30am Friday

Central European Time (CET): 10:30am Friday

United States (EST): 4:30am Friday

United States (CST): 3:30am Friday

United States (PST): 1:30am Friday

Australia (AEDT): 8:30pm Friday

Australia (AWST): 5:30pm Friday

Australia (ACDT): 8pm Friday

Mexico (CST): 3:30am Friday

Japan (JST): 6:30pm Friday

South Africa (SAST): 11:30am Friday

Egypt (EET): 11:30am Friday

China (CST): 5:30pm Friday

India (IST): 3pm Friday

Brazil (BRT): 6:30am Friday

Singapore (SGT): 5:30pm Friday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 12:30pm Friday

Turkey (EEST): 12:30pm Friday



Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FP2 - Friday, December 6 2024

Local time (GST): 5pm Thursday

United Kingdom (GMT): 1pm Friday

Central European Time (CET): 2pm Friday

United States (EST): 8am Friday

United States (CST): 7am Friday

United States (PST): 5am Friday

Australia (AEDT): 12am Saturday

Australia (AWST): 9pm Friday

Australia (ACDT): 11:30pm Friday

Mexico (CST): 7am Friday

Japan (JST): 10pm Friday

South Africa (SAST): 3pm Friday

Egypt (EET): 3pm Friday

China (CST): 9pm Friday

India (IST): 6:30pm Friday

Brazil (BRT): 10am Friday

Singapore (SGT): 9pm Friday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 4pm Friday

Turkey (EEST): 4pm Friday



Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FP3 - Saturday, December 7 2024

Local time (GST): 2:30pm Saturday

United Kingdom (GMT): 10:30am Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 11:30am Saturday

United States (EST): 5:30am Saturday

United States (CST): 4:30am Saturday

United States (PST): 2:30am Saturday

Australia (AEDT): 9:30pm Saturday

Australia (AWST): 6:30pm Saturday

Australia (ACDT): 9pm Saturday

Mexico (CST): 4:30am Saturday

Japan (JST): 7:30pm Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 12:30pm Saturday

Egypt (EET): 12:30pm Saturday

China (CST): 6:30pm Saturday

India (IST): 4pm Saturday

Brazil (BRT): 7:30am Saturday

Singapore (SGT): 6:30pm Saturday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 1:30pm Saturday

Turkey (EEST): 1:30pm Saturday



How to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.

