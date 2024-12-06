F1 Practice Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
Formula 1 heads to the Yas Marina Circuit this weekend for the 2024 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
McLaren managed to take the fight to Red Bull in 2024, providing a thrilling F1 season as Lando Norris chased down Max Verstappen for the drivers' title. However, it was the Dutchman who emerged victorious with two races to spare at the Las Vegas Grand Prix and was crowned a four-time champion.
One battle remains heading into the Abu Dhabi GP, however, with both McLaren and Ferrari continuing to battle it out for the constructors' championship. After last weekend's race in Qatar, just 21 points separate the two teams heading into the weekend meaning the battle will go right down to the wire.
The Abu Dhabi GP will also be Lewis Hamilton's last race with Mercedes before he moves to Ferrari next season, with the seven-time champion the biggest profile mover of a number of drivers.
Indeed, Abu Dhabi will also be Carlos Sainz's last race for Ferrari, Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg's final races with Haas and Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu's last outings with the Sauber-owned team.
With all of the above said, here is everything you need to know about all three practice sessions at Yas Marina Circuit.
F1 Practice times - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
The action starts today (Friday, December 6, 2024) with FP1 at 1:30 pm local time (GST), followed by FP2 at 5 pm. Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 2:30 pm, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 6 pm.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, December 6 2024
Local time (GST): 1:30pm Friday
United Kingdom (GMT): 9:30am Friday
Central European Time (CET): 10:30am Friday
United States (EST): 4:30am Friday
United States (CST): 3:30am Friday
United States (PST): 1:30am Friday
Australia (AEDT): 8:30pm Friday
Australia (AWST): 5:30pm Friday
Australia (ACDT): 8pm Friday
Mexico (CST): 3:30am Friday
Japan (JST): 6:30pm Friday
South Africa (SAST): 11:30am Friday
Egypt (EET): 11:30am Friday
China (CST): 5:30pm Friday
India (IST): 3pm Friday
Brazil (BRT): 6:30am Friday
Singapore (SGT): 5:30pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 12:30pm Friday
Turkey (EEST): 12:30pm Friday
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FP2 - Friday, December 6 2024
Local time (GST): 5pm Thursday
United Kingdom (GMT): 1pm Friday
Central European Time (CET): 2pm Friday
United States (EST): 8am Friday
United States (CST): 7am Friday
United States (PST): 5am Friday
Australia (AEDT): 12am Saturday
Australia (AWST): 9pm Friday
Australia (ACDT): 11:30pm Friday
Mexico (CST): 7am Friday
Japan (JST): 10pm Friday
South Africa (SAST): 3pm Friday
Egypt (EET): 3pm Friday
China (CST): 9pm Friday
India (IST): 6:30pm Friday
Brazil (BRT): 10am Friday
Singapore (SGT): 9pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 4pm Friday
Turkey (EEST): 4pm Friday
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FP3 - Saturday, December 7 2024
Local time (GST): 2:30pm Saturday
United Kingdom (GMT): 10:30am Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 11:30am Saturday
United States (EST): 5:30am Saturday
United States (CST): 4:30am Saturday
United States (PST): 2:30am Saturday
Australia (AEDT): 9:30pm Saturday
Australia (AWST): 6:30pm Saturday
Australia (ACDT): 9pm Saturday
Mexico (CST): 4:30am Saturday
Japan (JST): 7:30pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 12:30pm Saturday
Egypt (EET): 12:30pm Saturday
China (CST): 6:30pm Saturday
India (IST): 4pm Saturday
Brazil (BRT): 7:30am Saturday
Singapore (SGT): 6:30pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 1:30pm Saturday
Turkey (EEST): 1:30pm Saturday
How to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.
