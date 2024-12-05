Stroll dealt career blow in devastating Aston Martin admission
Aston Martin Formula 1 star Lance Stroll has been dealt a damaging blow ahead of this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The Canadian will be in action at the Yas Marina Circuit for the final race of what has been a largely forgettable campaign for both himself and his team.
Despite coming into the year with lofty ambitions, Aston Martin have been a long way off their rivals, and will end the campaign in fifth spot, more than 350 points behind Mercedes in fourth.
Stroll - currently 13th in the drivers' standings - has contributed just 24 points to the team's total tally of 92, with team-mate Fernando Alonso delivering the rest.
Stroll issued stark warning
There is cause for optimism going forward, however, with excitement building ahead of Adrian Newey's arrival early next year.
The signing of Red Bull's design guru represented a major coup for the Silverstone-based outfit, who saw off competition from the likes of Ferrari to secure his signature.
And going into next year, Stroll has been warned he must make big improvements both on and off the track if he wants to produce better results.
Speaking to Spin Casino, 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve said: "Does Lance need to improve his persona? It's important to be liked in this industry.
"If you win every race like Verstappen, you can maybe be liked a little bit less.
"But at some point it comes back to bite you. When you're liked, you end up going faster because everybody behind you is pushing you, helping you.
"The same thing happens with the mechanics - it's a general energy. So, it is important that Lance improves his appeal in the media."
