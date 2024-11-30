Perez BOMBSHELL drops as F1 team sign NEW driver for 2025 - GPFans F1 Recap

A Formula 1 team have announced a new signing to complete their 2025 driver lineup.

Perez drops Red Bull contract BOMBSHELL ahead of Qatar Grand Prix

Red Bull Formula 1 star Sergio Perez has claimed that there is more going on behind the scenes than many are aware of when it came to the team deciding to renew his contract.

FIA announce punishment decision after Hamilton incident at Qatar Grand Prix

The FIA have announced a punishment for an incident involving F1 stars Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Red Bull F1 driver DEMOTED hours before race at Qatar Grand Prix

A Red Bull F1 star is one of two drivers to have been hit with a late demotion at the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race after changes were made under parc ferme conditions.

Alpine announce driver lineup CHANGE for 2025

Alpine have announced a driver lineup change for the 2025 World Endurance Championship season.

