Jos Verstappen provides major UPDATE on son's Red Bull future
Jos Verstappen provides major UPDATE on son's Red Bull future
Jos Verstappen has issued a significant update on his son Max's long-term future at Red Bull.
The 27-year-old clinched his fourth consecutive Formula 1 drivers' title in Las Vegas earlier this month, capping what has been an up-and-down campaign to date.
F1 HEADLINES: Perez set for Red Bull EXIT as Audi F1 BOMBSHELL emerges
READ MORE: Red Bull release announced with 2025 addition confirmed
Despite starting the season in blistering form, the Dutchman suffered a drastic slump in performance which allowed McLaren star Lando Norris to mount an unexpected championship challenge.
The Brit had chipped away at the defending champion's advantage in recent months, but ultimately conceded the title after his Red Bull counterpart secured a stunning victory in Brazil.
Will Max move on from Red Bull?
Verstappen's 2024 struggles haven't been restricted to racing, with the 63-time grand prix winner creating headlines away from the circuit too.
He was hit with an unusual punishment after swearing in a press conference at the Singapore GP, and launched a protest against the decision in future press conferences.
His own future at Red Bull has also been widely debated, with rumours circulating that he will soon be looking for a fresh challenge, something which Verstappen himself has denied.
But now, his father has admitted that it's up to the team to demonstrate they are capable of bouncing back after a disappointing season, if they want to retain their star asset.
The defending constructors' champions are set to finish third in the 2024 standings having been outperformed by both McLaren and Ferrari since the summer break, and will need to make a big improvement if they are to regain their crown next year.
READ MORE: Perez set to LEAVE Red Bull as Horner confirms massive F1 decision
On whether or not Verstappen will stay at his current employers, his father told Formule 1 Magazine: "A lot depends on what happens here at Red Bull.
"Look, if they can do it again next year and we're at the front, then Max will simply stay."
On whether Red Bull will continue having a team in F1, amid speculation that the company might wish to move on from the sport, he said: "I do have the idea that things are going well, still, and that they absolutely want to continue.
"I don't think they are thinking about stopping. The fact that they are going to develop their own engine from 2026 also shows where they stand.
"Then you commit yourself for the long term - you don't make such a huge investment for a few years.
"For Red Bull, Formula 1 is still the ultimate marketing machine."
READ MORE: FIA and F1 announce major statement after Hamilton 2021 report
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Shock Red Bull F1 lineup 'change' sparks social media frenzy
- 27 minutes ago
Colapinto given NEW role in 2025 signing 'announcement'
- 1 hour ago
Jos Verstappen provides major UPDATE on son's Red Bull future
- 2 hours ago
F1 champion issues Hamilton early Mercedes exit verdict
- 3 hours ago
F1 team’s IMMEDIATE driver replacement set to terminate 2025 contract debate
- Today 18:56
Red Bull release announced with 2025 addition confirmed
- Today 17:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
-
GP QATAR
29 Nov - 1 Dec
Max Verstappen
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec