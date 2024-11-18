Ricciardo makes sensational RETURN as F1 team announce huge change for Las Vegas GP - GPFans Recap
Ricciardo makes sensational RETURN as F1 team announce huge change for Las Vegas GP - GPFans Recap
Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo is keeping busy following his F1 axe, making a return to the world of motorsport.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 team announce MAJOR change ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix
One Formula 1 team have announced a major change ahead of this weekend's race in Las Vegas.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari expected to make major change in BOMBSHELL 'signing'
Ferrari have been linked with a shock signing ahead of 2025.
➡️ READ MORE
Axed F1 star tipped for Red Bull 2025 drive
Red Bull have been tipped to make a shock signing and really shake up their driver lineup ahead of next season.
➡️ READ MORE
Shock verdict revealed on EARLY F1 2025 driver replacement
An F1 team has been dealt a surprise verdict over an early 2025 driver lineup swap.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
GPFans Recap
Ricciardo makes sensational RETURN as F1 team announce huge change for Las Vegas GP - GPFans Recap
- 19 minutes ago
F1 Social
F1 champion 'CALLS OUT' Jake Paul after Mike Tyson victory
- 1 hour ago
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo makes STUNNING motorsport return
- 2 hours ago
Las Vegas Grand Prix
Hamilton release announced ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News
Verstappen DISMISSED as brutal statement made
- Yesterday 19:59
Lewis Hamilton
Huge Cullen statement made ahead of Hamilton Ferrari switch
- Yesterday 18:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec