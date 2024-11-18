close global

Ricciardo makes sensational RETURN as F1 team announce huge change for Las Vegas GP - GPFans Recap

Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo is keeping busy following his F1 axe, making a return to the world of motorsport.

F1 team announce MAJOR change ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

One Formula 1 team have announced a major change ahead of this weekend's race in Las Vegas.

Ferrari expected to make major change in BOMBSHELL 'signing'

Ferrari have been linked with a shock signing ahead of 2025.

Axed F1 star tipped for Red Bull 2025 drive

Red Bull have been tipped to make a shock signing and really shake up their driver lineup ahead of next season.

Shock verdict revealed on EARLY F1 2025 driver replacement

An F1 team has been dealt a surprise verdict over an early 2025 driver lineup swap.

Ricciardo makes STUNNING motorsport return
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo makes STUNNING motorsport return

  • 2 hours ago
Ricciardo given 'best driver' verdict by Red Bull boss as F1 team announce NEW signing - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo given 'best driver' verdict by Red Bull boss as F1 team announce NEW signing - GPFans F1 Recap

  • November 17, 2024 23:57

GPFans Recap

Ricciardo makes sensational RETURN as F1 team announce huge change for Las Vegas GP - GPFans Recap

  • 19 minutes ago
F1 Social

F1 champion 'CALLS OUT' Jake Paul after Mike Tyson victory

  • 1 hour ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo makes STUNNING motorsport return

  • 2 hours ago
Las Vegas Grand Prix

Hamilton release announced ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
Verstappen DISMISSED as brutal statement made

  • Yesterday 19:59
Lewis Hamilton

Huge Cullen statement made ahead of Hamilton Ferrari switch

  • Yesterday 18:57
