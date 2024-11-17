F1 team announce NEW signing with official statement

Aston Martin have announced a new signing to the team in an official statement.

The Silverstone-based outfit will undergo a major shift next year when design legend Adrian Newey joins the team as their managing technical partner.

Newey’s deal with Aston Martin will have vindicated Fernando Alonso’s decision to extend his contract with the team, with his arrival a major boost to his bid to secure a third world title.

However, the team will have to undergo a significant effort to overhaul themselves from their current plateau in F1, with the team struggling to deliver alongside the top teams in 2024.

Earlier this week, Lawrence Stroll's outfit were dealt a further shocking challenge when technical director Dan Fallows was confirmed to be leaving the team with immediate effect, having previously worked alongside Newey before leaving Red Bull to join Aston Martin in 2022.

Adrian Newey will join Aston Martin in 2025

Aston Martin currently sit fifth in the constructors' standings

Aston Martin announce Xerox partnership

Ahead of Newey’s move to Aston Martin, the team have announced a new multi-year partnership with Xerox as their official global partner.

The new deal will take immediate effect, with Xerox branding applied to both Aston Martin cars for the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Not only will their new deal be a branding partnership, but Xerox will also help the team explore the use of augmented reality, which could provide 'remote assistance' at the track and in the team's upcoming wind tunnel development.

A new sponsor will join Aston Martin in Las Vegas

"Xerox has long been a leader in innovation, and this partnership brings together two brands that thrive on precision and efficiency," Jefferson Slack, the team’s managing director of commercial said in an official statement.

"We are excited to work with Xerox and leverage their expertise to enhance our team's digital operations. As we push the boundaries of performance, this partnership will drive us forward."

