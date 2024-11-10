Ferrari announce NEW signing ahead of Hamilton arrival

Ferrari have announced a new signing for the 2025 Formula 1 season, as they prepare to make a bold challenge for both world championships.

The Italian team are arguably the most iconic name in the history of the sport, and as such, it comes as no surprise that big names are attracted to, and want to be associated with them.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is already set to make the move from Mercedes to Maranello next season, for example, and now, off the track, Ferrari have landed another big name.

As of January 1, 2025, a multi-year agreement will start that will see the team link up with IBM.

Lewis Hamilton is set to join Ferrari in 2025

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will be a formidable driver pairing

Who will race for Ferrari in the F1 2025 season?

Announcing the new deal in an official statement on their website, Ferrari promised that it would propel the team into a 'new dimension' when it comes to fan engagement and digital, with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc starring as the team's F1 drivers for the 2025 season

"Scuderia Ferrari HP is pleased to announce a multi-year agreement with IBM, a leading provider of technology and consulting expertise, effective from January 1 2025," the Ferrari statement added.

"This partnership brings together two benchmark companies that share a love of challenges, innovation, excellence and the pursuit of high performance.

"With Scuderia Ferrari HP’s great experience in Formula 1 and IBM’s cutting-edge technology, the aim of the partnership is to redefine digital transformation for what is related to fan experience and fan engagement both on and off the race track."

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have five GP wins between them in 2025

Going into further detail on the link-up, Ferrari revealed that as part of the agreement, there will be plenty of initiatives aimed at entertaining the team's fanbase, promising a high-level profile platform for interactive content.

Ferrari and IBM are both also said to be very committed to engaging with a younger audience, applying new technology to 'ensure a sustainable and inclusive digital future'.

Whatever the partnership brings, Ferrari will hope for even more success on track next season.

The team have five grands prix victories to their name so far this season, and with Hamilton and Leclerc in the cockpits of their iconic red cars next campaign, expectations are undoubtedly set to increase.

