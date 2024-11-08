Ferrari star joins new team with IMMEDIATE effect
Ferrari star joins new team with IMMEDIATE effect
Ferrari have announced that one of their drivers has joined another racing team with immediate effect.
The revelation comes in the wake of last weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix, where Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz experienced mixed fortunes.
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull announce NEW driver signing as official Sainz statement issued
READ MORE: Williams issue official statement over Sainz to Red Bull transfer
Leclerc came home fifth behind race winner Max Verstappen, Alpine duo Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, and Mercedes' star George Russell, while his team-mate crashed out as conditions caused havoc on the track.
The result dented the Italian outfit's chances of securing a first constructors' championship since 2008 having emerged as a surprise challenger in recent months. With just three races remaining, they sit 36 points behind leaders McLaren and 13 ahead of reigning champions Red Bull.
READ MORE: Red Bull announce NEW driver signing as 2025 lineup complete
Rising star handed opportunity to shine
Regardless of what transpires over the final stages of the season, the team have plenty to look forward to with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton set to make the switch from Mercedes in 2025.
And now, one of their up-and-coming stars has been given the opportunity to show what he can do in the sport's second tier.
Ferrari Driver Academy member Dino Beganovic has competed in F3 for the past two seasons, but will soon make the step up to F2 after it was announced he will race for DAMS Lucas Oil for the rest of this campaign.
READ MORE: Axed F1 star Ricciardo pictured in NEW team gear
The Swede will replace American Juan Manuel Correa in Qatar later this month before lining up once again for the season finale in Abu Dhabi in December.
In a statement released on the team's website, the 20-year-old said: “I can’t wait to make my Formula 2 debut with DAMS Lucas Oil, who has so much history as well as a tremendous drive to achieve great results,"
"This feels like the natural next step in my career, and I’m ready for the challenge in an extremely competitive championship.
"My aim for these two races is to learn as much as possible and to be scoring points in my first F2 action in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.”
READ MORE: McLaren officially announce driver EXIT as major 2025 transfer confirmed
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Legendary F1 pundit reveals KEY Norris improvement needed
- 4 minutes ago
F1 team chief makes huge DEMAND after summoning HQ meeting
- 1 hour ago
Horner reignites F1 rivalry with BOLD Hamilton claim
- 2 hours ago
Ferrari star joins new team with IMMEDIATE effect
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull announce Perez release ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull announce NEW driver signing as official Sainz statement issued
- Today 06:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec