Title race twist as F1 star suffers BIG crash in Brazil

Ferrari star Carlos Sainz has gone from hero to zero within a week after crashing out in qualifying at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Last time out in Mexico, Sainz was the class of the field, but that was not the case at a very wet Interlagos on Sunday morning.

With six minutes remaining in Q2, Sainz put his Ferrari car into the wall at turn two, bringing out the second red flag of the session after Franco Colapinto's crash in Q1.

Sainz confirmed he was okay after the accident and apologised to his team over the radio.

With the Spaniard set to start Sunday's race well down the order, the team's chances in the constructors' championship have undoubtedly taken a blow after their recent resurgence.

The crash caused a headache for Lando Norris, who was down in the elimination zone at the time of Sainz's Q2 exit.

With McLaren expecting rain to hit the latter part of Q2, it was a rush to get the championship challenger back out on the track and improve to reach the pole position shootout.

But it wasn't Norris who eventually suffered from a red flag, in fact it was both Red Bulls as Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were found in the bottom five after Lance Stroll's late crash brought out a second red flag with just seconds to run.

