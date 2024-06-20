Iconic Ferrari popularity sparks CONFUSION with switch up

The clamour for fans to get a close-up view of Ferrari's iconic Formula 1 car ahead of the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix has caused no shortage of confusion.

F1 returns this week for the showpiece event at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, for the first of three European races over consecutive weekends before the summer break begins on July 29.

Max Verstappen has been the dominant force on the track for the past two seasons, clinching victory in Spain on both occasions, looking well placed to make it three in a row this Sunday afternoon.

The Dutchman currently holds a 56-point advantage over Charles Leclerc following his victory in Canada, and is on course to win his fourth straight world title.

Leclerc and his Ferrari partner Carlos Sainz will be looking to put a dent in the Red Bull star's championship ambitions in Spain, with the latter aiming to become the first home winner of the event since Fernando Alonso's victory in 2013.

The duo will also be targeting a return to form after disastrous displays in Montreal, with both men being forced to retire in testing conditions.

Sainz is looking to become the first Spanish winner in Barcelona since 2013

Sainz's Ferrari has been the main attraction in Barcelona this week

Scuderia take centre stage in Barcelona

Sainz was the star attraction at this week's Barcelona Fan Festival Roadshow, as he showed off his elite driving skills on the streets of the Spanish city.

It was his car which was the focus of attention once again as fans flocked to take a picture of the vehicle which delivered Sainz's most recent success at this season's Australian Grand Prix.

Eager to help, Ferrari staff collected the mobile phones of the excited supporters, going above and beyond by offering to take close-up pictures of Carlos' car for everyone.

However, social media footage released by the team has shown that the kind gesture led to much confusion, with one staff member initially causing carnage with the devices, eventually getting them back to their rightful owners.

Everyone wants a Ferrari photo, and we’re here to help 😎#SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/3HwzhKQUBS — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) June 20, 2024

