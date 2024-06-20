Ferrari star displays DIZZYING skills on Barcelona streets
One top Ferrari star has demonstrated his amazing skills on the streets of Barcelona ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.
The upcoming event - to be held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - is one of the main highlights on the Formula 1 calendar, with more than 250,000 fans expected to attend over the weekend.
Defending world champion Max Verstappen will be aiming to make it three wins in a row at the iconic track, as he looks to extend his lead at the top of the 2024 drivers' standings.
The Dutchman has been some way off his best this year, but showed his class at the Canadian Grand Prix, overcoming testing conditions to seal his sixth victory of the season, and 60th overall in F1.
Spanish supporters however will be hoping the 2024 edition can deliver a first native winner in over a decade, with Fernando Alonso the last man to achieve the feat with Ferrari in 2013.
The veteran, now 42, continues to defy his age as the lead driver at Aston Martin, but his chances of success this weekend appear slim given his disappointing form.
Is the wait for a home winner finally over?
One man in with a more realistic opportunity to finally end the long wait for a Spanish winner is Carlos Sainz.
The former McLaren star has shown glimpses of his quality this season, most notably at the Australian Grand Prix, where he clinched victory just weeks after undergoing appendix surgery.
The 29-year-old is set to be replaced in 2025 by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, and will be desperate to put on a good performance on his last appearance at the track for Ferrari, as he looks to catch the eye of potential suitors.
Ahead of this weekend's event, Sainz was on the streets of the Catalan capital as he took part in a Barcelona Fan Festival Roadshow.
The Ferrari driver showed off his elite skills for the thousands gathered to watch, performing a number of donuts and drifts in his F1 car.
Carlos Sainz in: Barcelona Drift 💨 #SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/IBtBZY40kQ— Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) June 19, 2024
Serving up some donuts in Barcelona 🍩 🔥 #SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/IbtX4M200j— Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) June 19, 2024
