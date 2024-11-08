close global

Red Bull announce Perez release as Ferrari star joins new team IMMEDIATELY - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull have made an announcement regarding under-performing driver Sergio Perez ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Ferrari star joins new team with IMMEDIATE effect

Ferrari have announced that one of their drivers has joined another racing team with immediate effect.

F1 team chief makes huge DEMAND after summoning HQ meeting

A Formula 1 boss has made a major demand of his squad during a team meeting at their headquarters.

Legendary F1 pundit reveals KEY Norris improvement needed

A legendary Formula 1 pundit has pinpointed a key area in which Lando Norris must improve if he is to become a consistent contender for the world title.

Hamilton reveals major F1 change he hopes will last FOREVER

Lewis Hamilton is hopeful that the impact of a recent change within Formula 1 will leave a lasting legacy in the sport.

Ricciardo SPOTTED in new team gear as Red Bull conduct SHOCK F1 test - GPFans Recap
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo SPOTTED in new team gear as Red Bull conduct SHOCK F1 test - GPFans Recap

  • November 7, 2024 23:57
Huge Ricciardo F1 update emerges as Audi announce OFFICIAL driver signing - GPFans Recap
GPFans Recap

Huge Ricciardo F1 update emerges as Audi announce OFFICIAL driver signing - GPFans Recap

  • November 6, 2024 23:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Red Bull announce Perez release as Ferrari star joins new team IMMEDIATELY - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 51 minutes ago
F1 Superstars

Wolff GHOSTED over Hamilton Ferrari move

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Off the Track

FIA chief in SURPRISE Trump election post

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Agent gives HUGE update on Red Bull new driver rumours

  • 3 hours ago
Red Bull

Horner provides major Sainz Red Bull transfer UPDATE

  • Yesterday 19:57
F1 Superstars

Mercedes reveal Hamilton close to 'serious PENALTY'

  • Yesterday 18:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024

F1 Standings

