Red Bull announce Perez release as Ferrari star joins new team IMMEDIATELY - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull have made an announcement regarding under-performing driver Sergio Perez ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari star joins new team with IMMEDIATE effect

Ferrari have announced that one of their drivers has joined another racing team with immediate effect.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team chief makes huge DEMAND after summoning HQ meeting

A Formula 1 boss has made a major demand of his squad during a team meeting at their headquarters.

➡️ READ MORE

Legendary F1 pundit reveals KEY Norris improvement needed

A legendary Formula 1 pundit has pinpointed a key area in which Lando Norris must improve if he is to become a consistent contender for the world title.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton reveals major F1 change he hopes will last FOREVER

Lewis Hamilton is hopeful that the impact of a recent change within Formula 1 will leave a lasting legacy in the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

Related