Legendary F1 pundit reveals KEY Norris improvement needed
A legendary Formula 1 pundit has pinpointed a key area in which Lando Norris must improve if he is to become a consistent contender for the world title.
The McLaren racer has been this season's surprise package, emerging as a realistic challenger to defending champion Max Verstappen.
The Brit has has won three grands prix to date in 2024 and been a regular feature on the podium in recent months, a run which had put him within touching distance of his Red Bull counterpart.
However, Verstappen's stunning victory at last weekend's Brazil Grand Prix - coupled with a disappointing fifth-place finish for Norris - has all but guaranteed the drivers' trophy will be staying with the reigning champion.
Norris backed to learn from breakthrough season
Norris can look back on a number of missed opportunities which have cost vital points throughout the campaign, as well as some controversial team orders, but he goes into 2025 as the favourite to end Verstappen's stranglehold over the sport.
Martin Brundle believes the 24-year-old can take plenty of positives from his efforts this time around, but has challenged him to develop a killer instinct if he wishes to achieve his dream of being an F1 champion.
"It's [about improving] everything at the level he's at," Brundle told Sky Sports News.
"Sometimes you wonder if he lacks the killer instinct up against Max, who we know can be pretty brutal in combat.
"But I think Lando will learn a lot from this season, and Max winning seven of the first 10 races pretty much put him out of reach really.
"If you add all that up together, Lando needed to take a chunk of points out of Max every single race and hope that there was his team-mate and a Ferrari or two, and even a Mercedes or two, between them.
"But one turnaround, like in Brazil, and that little escapade was over by and large unless a lot of bizarre things happen now in the final races."
