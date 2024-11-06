Huge Ricciardo F1 update emerges as Audi announce OFFICIAL driver signing - GPFans Recap
Huge Ricciardo F1 update emerges as Audi announce OFFICIAL driver signing - GPFans Recap
A huge update has emerged on Daniel Ricciardo's F1 return chances after a major development in the paddock.
New Audi F1 lineup confirmed after brutal driver AXING
Audi's F1 project have confirmed who will be driving for the team in 2026 and at Sauber in 2025.
NEW Perez drive revealed following Red Bull exit rumours
Red Bull star Sergio Perez has revealed a new drive for 2025.
Red Bull linked with SEISMIC F1 2025 transfer
Amid reports regarding Sergio Perez's future, Red Bull have been linked with a major driver transfer.
F1 team set for NEW NAME in 2025 after key confirmation
A new name will be on the F1 grid in 2025, with a current team set for a change.
Latest News
GPFans Recap
Huge Ricciardo F1 update emerges as Audi announce OFFICIAL driver signing - GPFans Recap
- 52 minutes ago
F1 Social
Verstappen and Kelly Piquet share STUNNING photos as family celebrate ‘SPECIAL’ occasion
- 1 hour ago
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo F1 future handed MAJOR update as 2025 driver signing confirmed
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton SHOCK early Mercedes exit makes perfect sense
- 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News
Red Bull team set for NEW NAME in 2025 after key confirmation
- Yesterday 19:59
Red Bull
Red Bull announce NEW driver signing as 2025 lineup complete
- Yesterday 18:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec