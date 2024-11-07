Statue of F1 legend STOLEN as champion issues heartbreaking statement

A Formula 1 world champion has labelled thieves who stole a statue of a sporting icon as 'soulless' in a heartbreaking statement.

The statue depicting former Ferrari driver Gilles Villeneuve was stolen from its pedestal outside the museum bearing his name in Berthierville, Quebec, this week.

The sculpture was created in 1994 as a tribute to the late six-time Grand Prix winner, who tragically lost his life 12 years earlier as a result of a collision with Jochen Mass during qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix at Zolder.

Despite being just 32 at the time of his death, Villeneuve's legacy lived on, with the bronze statue reflecting his impact in the world of motorsport as well as his local community.

Late F1 legend Gilles Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve - son of Gilles - clinched the 1997 F1 world championship

Jacques Villeneuve reveals fury

Villeneuve's son Jacques took inspiration from his father's achievements, following in his footsteps to make his F1 debut for Williams in 1996.

He went on to clinch the world championship the following season, before going on to race for British American Racing, Renault and Sauber.

The 53-year-old is now a respected pundit and is frequently spotted in and around the paddock offering his views on the current state of play within the sport.

And following the shock revelation that his father's sculpture had been taken, Villeneuve took to his Instagram page to hit out at the culprits in an emotional post.

"My dad's bronze monument was stolen at the museum," he said.

"Those shameless, soulless beings do not deserve to be called humans."

