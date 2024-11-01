close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Kelly Piquet shares ROMANTIC moment with Verstappen

Kelly Piquet shares ROMANTIC moment with Verstappen

Kelly Piquet shares ROMANTIC moment with Verstappen

Kelly Piquet shares ROMANTIC moment with Verstappen

Kelly Piquet took to social media to show off a romantic moment with partner and three-time world champion Max Verstappen.

The Formula 1 superstar has struggled in recent races with Red Bull, having not won a race since June at the Spanish Grand Prix, and only achieving two podiums in the last five races.

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes drop bombshell as Hamilton to SWAP teams at Brazilian Grand Prix

READ MORE: F1 team announce SHOCK new 'driver' ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix

However, the US GP earlier this month saw a surprise podium for the Dutchman, as he held off championship rival Lando Norris to extend his lead in the drivers' standings.

Norris did get past Verstappen in the closing stages of the race, but the stewards deemed it to be an illegal manoeuvre, and slapped Norris with a five-second penalty, demoting him back behind Verstappen.

In the succeeding race in Mexico, Verstappen's aggressive driving tactics saw him handed two 10-second penalties for separate incidents involving Norris, taking him out of contention for the race victory once more.

Max Verstappen has had a torrid few races
Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet have been together since 2020

Verstappen and Piquet in paddock kiss

Verstappen's partner Piquet took to Instagram following the US GP to share a romantic moment between herself and the 27-year-old on the grid, after his podium finish.

Piquet is the daughter of another three-time champion in Nelson Piquet, and has 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

The Brazilian model has been in a relationship with Verstappen since 2020, and the pair made their relationship public in 2021.

Piquet shared the adorable image with her followers using the caption: "Austin things 🤠🇺🇸🏎️".

READ MORE: Verstappen and Horner thrown into ALARMING Red Bull crisis

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Mercedes Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix Kelly Piquet
Leclerc defends 'over the limit' Verstappen move
Latest F1 News

Leclerc defends 'over the limit' Verstappen move

  • 3 hours ago
F1 champion SLAMS Verstappen tactics in bizarre comparison
Max Verstappen

F1 champion SLAMS Verstappen tactics in bizarre comparison

  • Today 09:57

Latest News

Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: SHOCK driver takes pole as Verstappen thrashed at Brazilian GP

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Social

Kelly Piquet shares ROMANTIC moment with Verstappen

  • 53 minutes ago
Red Bull

Marko sets Perez F1 deadline with ominous warning

  • 1 hour ago
Sergio Perez

Red Bull announce HUGE Perez change for Brazilian GP

  • 2 hours ago
Brazilian Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: Verstappen CRUSHED as Red Bull defeated at Brazilian GP

  • Today 16:42
Latest F1 News

Leclerc defends 'over the limit' Verstappen move

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x