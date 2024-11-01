Kelly Piquet shares ROMANTIC moment with Verstappen
Kelly Piquet took to social media to show off a romantic moment with partner and three-time world champion Max Verstappen.
The Formula 1 superstar has struggled in recent races with Red Bull, having not won a race since June at the Spanish Grand Prix, and only achieving two podiums in the last five races.
However, the US GP earlier this month saw a surprise podium for the Dutchman, as he held off championship rival Lando Norris to extend his lead in the drivers' standings.
Norris did get past Verstappen in the closing stages of the race, but the stewards deemed it to be an illegal manoeuvre, and slapped Norris with a five-second penalty, demoting him back behind Verstappen.
In the succeeding race in Mexico, Verstappen's aggressive driving tactics saw him handed two 10-second penalties for separate incidents involving Norris, taking him out of contention for the race victory once more.
Verstappen and Piquet in paddock kiss
Verstappen's partner Piquet took to Instagram following the US GP to share a romantic moment between herself and the 27-year-old on the grid, after his podium finish.
Piquet is the daughter of another three-time champion in Nelson Piquet, and has 1.5 million followers on Instagram.
The Brazilian model has been in a relationship with Verstappen since 2020, and the pair made their relationship public in 2021.
Piquet shared the adorable image with her followers using the caption: "Austin things 🤠🇺🇸🏎️".
