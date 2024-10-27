Here's how you can watch the highlights of the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix on Channel 4 FOR FREE – with all the timings you need to know as the clocks go back.

Formula 1 heads to Mexico City for the 20th round of the 2024 season, with plenty of drama off-track now that McLaren's petition against the FIA has been rejected following the penalty handed to Lando Norris last time out at COTA.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce Mercedes punishment verdict as Mexican Grand Prix grid penalty issued

READ MORE: FIA issue BIZARRE F1 grid penalty at Mexican Grand Prix

The McLaren star will be hoping to make up for lost points last weekend, with Max Verstappen leading the drivers' championship, now 57 points ahead of the papaya driver.

Ferrari have now also officially joined the party with just five races to go in 2024, now only eight points behind Red Bull in the constructors' standings, with McLaren still leading the team championship.

And it is Ferrari who will be lining up first on the grid ahead of the race in Mexico, Carlos Sainz having secured a spectacular pole position, beating both Verstappen and Norris to the top spot.

READ MORE: FIA announce official verdict over McLaren US GP complaint

What time is F1 on Channel 4?

Mexican Grand Prix race highlights will air at 12:30am (Monday, October 28) with a repeat at 9:35am UK time where Ariana Bravo will be joined by Alice Powell and Alex Jacques for the coverage.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

READ MORE: F1 on TV: The definitive guide to how to watch the 2024 season live

Related