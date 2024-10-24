Mercedes declare Hamilton BACK with exciting Abu Dhabi announcement

Mercedes Formula 1 team have announced an iconic return involving their star driver Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time champion is set to leave the Silver Arrows after 11 years with the team for his switch to Ferrari next season.

Earlier this year, the 39-year-old made the shock announcement that he would be departing the British outfit he has called home for the majority of his F1 career, to pursue a different venture at the Scuderia from 2025.

Hamilton has broken numerous records during his time with Toto Wolff's team, ending the season of his seventh title success at the Yas Marina circuit in 2020 at the Abu Dhabi GP.

Although Max Verstappen claimed victory at the season finale, he only managed third in the title standings that year with Hamilton securing the 2020 title at the Turkish Grand Prix earlier in the season.

The two rivals are no strangers to a fierce battle at the circuit, with their infamous conflict the following year leading to one of the most controversial calls in the modern history of the sport.

Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP

Many fans consider Hamilton an eight-time title holder despite Verstappen's 2021 victory

Mercedes reveal record-breaking Hamilton return

Hamilton's 2020 championship victory rounded off his record-breaking season perfectly and now, as his final races with Mercedes draw nearer, the team have revealed the return of an iconic piece of Hamilton memorabilia.

Fans of the legendary partnership between Hamilton and the team with whom he secured six of his seven world titles can now own a piece of the champion’s iconic history, with an ode to his most recent championship success.

Fans can now secure a replica of Lewis Hamilton's 2020 Abu Dhabi GP helmet

The 39-year-old’s seventh title made him the joint most successful F1 driver of all time, joining Michael Schumacher on seven world championships.

The helmet that the British star donned on that final race day in Abu Dhabi can now become a prized possession for fans of the sport, with Mercedes declaring replicas of the iconic headwear 'back in stock' on their official online store.

