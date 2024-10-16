McLaren announce EXCLUSIVE partnership ahead of US GP

McLaren have announced an exclusive partnership ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

F1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) after a month-long break since the Singapore GP, and there will be a few changes to look out for.

Daniel Ricciardo was axed from VCARB after Singapore, with Liam Lawson replacing him for the remainder of the season.

The Aussie star's former team McLaren also extended their lead at the top of the constructors’ standings to 41 points, and have a chance to take not one, but two race wins away from Red Bull as they head into the Sprint weekend.

McLaren won with Lando Norris last time out in Singapore

Not only do McLaren have the chance to claim the constructors’ title in 2024, but Lando Norris is also in hot pursuit of Max Verstappen in the drivers’ championship.

The pair are separated by 52 points, with the axed Ricciardo stealing the fastest lap point off Norris in a final farewell to the team in Singapore.

Even if Norris were to win every race from now until Abu Dhabi, if Verstappen finished second that stolen point could crucially award the Dutchman the title.

McLaren’s recent success has attracted attention from sponsors, with T-Mobile joining the team in an exclusive partnership.

T-Mobile has signed as an official partner and as the team’s exclusive 5G partner in the US which will start in Austin, with their branding included in the design of Norris and Oscar Piastri’s cars from this weekend.

"We are delighted to welcome T-Mobile to the McLaren Racing family," McLaren Co-Chief Commercial Officer Matt Dennington said.

"As our US fan base continues to grow, it is great to be able to work with more partners that will help us increase our presence and ability to activate with our fans in these regions."

