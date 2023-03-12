Hamilton delivers stinging Mercedes criticism as Verstappen compared to Senna - GPFans F1 Recap

Sam Hall

Sunday 12 March 2023 23:30

Lewis Hamilton has added to his criticism of the Mercedes W14 by claiming the team knows where it is but "this isn't the right car'.

Verstappen hailed the 'Senna of modern F1'

Max Verstappen has been boldly hailed as the "Senna" of modern F1.

The Dutchman was the dominant force in 2022 as he backed up his maiden world title success with a record-breaking season that yielded 15 and a second drivers' crown.

Marko delivers critical blow to Mercedes F1 title hopes

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has ruled Mercedes out of F1 title contention after only one race.

Las Vegas Grand Prix confirms additional on-sale ticket dates

Organisers of the Las Vegas Grand Prix have confirmed dates for additional ticket sales, with a minimum price of $500.

Jordan reveals heated row with BBC over Fassbender ‘Gaeilge’ conversation

Eddie Jordan has revealed a heated exchange with a senior figure from the BBC over an on-air conversation with actor and racing driver, Michael Fassbender.