Las Vegas Grand Prix confirms additional on-sale ticket dates

Sam Hall

Sunday 12 March 2023 12:15

Organisers of the Las Vegas Grand Prix have confirmed dates for additional ticket sales, with a minimum price of $500.

November's Las Vegas race is one of the most anticipated additions to the F1 calendar in a long time with numerous celebrity fans already suggesting they will be in attendance.

Tickets for the event have been like gold dust but don't fret if you haven't been able to gain access yet, as more tickets are on the way!

The public sale will begin on Friday, March 24 at 10am PST - 5pm GMT - although American Express card members will have advanced access between March 20-22.

The cheapest tickets on sale will cost $500, with this price including food and non-alcoholic beverages.

This baseline access grants standing room only within the MSG Sphere Zone.

However, if you had hoped to watch the weekend's action from the Paddock Club, you have sadly missed the boat on that one, as the $15,000 tickets have already sold out.

The next-best thing!

If you really feel like treating yourself, for $10,000 per person, you can still find space in the Skybox.

The listing for this package reads: "Located above the main grandstand with prime views of the start and finish line, the Skybox encapsulates classic Las Vegas, complete with a sleek, Rat Pack-inspired design, handcrafted cocktails, and live music to entertain guests before, during and after the race.

"The four-day ticket includes access to the shared Skybox space, opening ceremonies, a dedicated service manager and an all-inclusive food and beverage menu."

