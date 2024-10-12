F1 legends RETURN as huge announcement made

Two Formula 1 legends are set to feature in a huge celebration of their legacy in the sport.

Niki Lauda claimed three F1 world championships during his time competing at the pinnacle of motorsport which spanned between 1971 and 1985.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA steward reaches Verstappen Abu Dhabi verdict as Hamilton threat declared

READ MORE: Shock F1 RETURN announced in major grid twist

The Austrian won 25 races in that time, before retiring and later becoming a non-executive chairman with the Mercedes F1 team, proving crucial in negotiations to sign Lewis Hamilton in 2013.

Lauda may have won even more in his career, if it wasn't for the supremely talented British driver in James Hunt. Hunt won the 1976 world championship, and was involved in an iconic fierce rivalry with Lauda that became the subject of the hit film Rush.

James Hunt claimed victory in the 1976 world championship

Niki Lauda became a popular figure post-retirement

READ MORE: Mercedes to suffer unexpected Hamilton loss

Lauda-Hunt rivalry celebrated in event

Both stars have unfortunately passed away now, Hunt in 1993 aged just 45 following a heart attack, and Lauda in 2019.

Their rivalry goes down as one of F1's most legendary battles, with regular fights for race victories, and Lauda coming out on top in two championship battles between the pair, and Hunt on one occasion, when he beat the Austrian by a single point in 1976.

Now, this iconic rivalry is going to be discovered by a new generation, with the F1 Clash video game introducing an event that lets players experience the battles the pair had as they return to the track, albeit in a virtual experience.

Players can play as either Hunt or Lauda, and will be able to race on some iconic tracks that played host to the pair's championship battles.

"Celebrating the introduction of James Hunt and Niki Lauda to the 2024 Legendary Drivers roster; the Hunt vs Lauda event begins this week on the 9th October," they announced in a social media post.

"This event will see players race on iconic tracks based on one of the most famous on-track rivalries in Formula 1 history."

Celebrating the introduction of James Hunt and Niki Lauda to the 2024 Legendary Drivers roster; the Hunt vs Lauda Event begins this week on the 9th October.



This Event will see Players race on iconic tracks based on one of the most famous on-track rivalries in Formula One®… pic.twitter.com/SX0b8EDqYK — F1® Clash (@F1ClashGame) October 7, 2024

READ MORE: Hamilton overcomes 'problem' as Mercedes star issues major health update

Related