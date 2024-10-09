Red Bull chief drops Verstappen exit BOMBSHELL with audacious Hamilton claim

A senior figure within Red Bull has revealed that Max Verstappen's exit talk is very real, making an audacious Lewis Hamilton claim in the process.

The Dutchman's season so far has not been plain sailing compared to 2023, where he dominated the standings and had already secured his title victory with two months of racing still to go.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton and Verstappen Abu Dhabi controversy resurfaces as CORRUPTION charge made

READ MORE: F1 chief drops Ricciardo BOMBSHELL as axed RB star lined up as shock replacement

The reigning champion has been unsettled at Red Bull this year with six different drivers able to capitalise on the team's woes by taking a grand prix victory, with Verstappen himself not standing on the top spot of the podium since the Spanish GP back in June.

Team principal Christian Horner has faced constant questioning over the team's driver lineup after rivals McLaren finally managed to topple the reigning champions off the top spot in the constructors' standings.

With just six races to go, Verstappen will also need to keep his eye on the prize as closest contender Lando Norris lies just 52 points behind him in the drivers' championship.

Lando Norris is catching Max Verstappen in the race for the 2024 title

McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have helped their team topple Red Bull so far in 2024

READ MORE: Verstappen takes legal action after Norris comments

Will Verstappen retire from F1?

With Red Bull so focused on whether Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez has still got what it takes to help deliver another constructors' championship, they could be caught off guard by the Dutchman's own desire to quit F1 altogether.

Following frequent trouble with the FIA this season, the 27-year-old himself declared the absurdity of the sport's governing body had led him to consider leaving Red Bull and F1 entirely.

READ MORE: Ricciardo spotted with NEW 'team' after F1 axe

Max Verstappen has recently been in a row with the FIA

In an exclusive interview with sport.de, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko revealed why Verstappen's exit threats could present a legitimate threat to the team.

"That danger is there," Marko said on Verstappen potentially leaving F1.

"Max is not a guy who wants to beat the records of Schumacher or Hamilton.

"When he's in the car, he wants to win. But the environment has to be right.

"If the whole thing no longer suits him, you can expect him to say from one day to the next - that's it.”

READ MORE: F1 boss forced to pay out MILLIONS to employees

Related