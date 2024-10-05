Ricciardo F1 career given lifeline as Horner outlines Red Bull RETURN plan
Ricciardo F1 career given lifeline as Horner outlines Red Bull RETURN plan
Christian Horner has failed to rule out Daniel Ricciardo returning to Red Bull, hinting he could replace Sergio Perez.
Ricciardo was recently replaced by his Visa Cash App RB team, with the Faenza outfit instead opting to put Liam Lawson into their car for the final six races of the season.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton facing Ferrari SHOCK as MONSTROUS £84 million blow revealed
READ MORE: Ricciardo 'OFFERS' revealed as star tipped for astonishing F1 return
It means that the Australian's Formula 1 career is likely over, with no viable options left on the grid for 2025.
Ricciardo spent the majority of his career within the Red Bull family, claiming seven of his eight career victories with the main team.
Horner's Ricciardo offer
Red Bull team principal Horner recently offered Ricciardo an ambassadorial role with the team in his retirement, but it remains unclear which direction Ricciardo's career will take next.
Now, Horner has suggested that there is still a place for Ricciardo on the F1 grid, if Lawson or Sergio Perez fail to perform.
Perez has recently signed a new contract with Red Bull, but his dismal run of just 41 points accrued from his last 12 grands prix has led to pressure on the Mexican veteran.
"We’ve made it very clear that we want him to remain in an ambassadorial capacity with the team," Horner said on Ricciardo's future on the F1 Nation podcast.
"And of course, one never really knows I mean if Liam doesn’t get the job done, if Checo doesn’t get the job done, we know what Daniel’s capability is."
READ MORE: Red Bull chief confirms Ricciardo target for F1 comeback chance
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo Red Bull RETURN tipped as Verstappen Wolff agreement reached - GPFans F1 Recap
- 17 minutes ago
Hawk Tuah girl to get F1 seat in BIZARRE conspiracy theory
- 1 hour ago
Ricciardo F1 career given lifeline as Horner outlines Red Bull RETURN plan
- 2 hours ago
F1 star celebrates engagement with stunning social media post
- 3 hours ago
Wolff and Verstappen reach AGREEMENT as Mercedes move decision made
- Yesterday 19:56
Fury erupts as Hamilton snubbed in 'DUMB' F1 team boss statement
- Yesterday 19:04
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec