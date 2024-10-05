Christian Horner has failed to rule out Daniel Ricciardo returning to Red Bull, hinting he could replace Sergio Perez.

Ricciardo was recently replaced by his Visa Cash App RB team, with the Faenza outfit instead opting to put Liam Lawson into their car for the final six races of the season.

It means that the Australian's Formula 1 career is likely over, with no viable options left on the grid for 2025.

Ricciardo spent the majority of his career within the Red Bull family, claiming seven of his eight career victories with the main team.

Daniel Ricciardo has been replaced by Liam Lawson at RB

Daniel Ricciardo spent the majority of his career within the Red Bull family

Horner's Ricciardo offer

Red Bull team principal Horner recently offered Ricciardo an ambassadorial role with the team in his retirement, but it remains unclear which direction Ricciardo's career will take next.

Now, Horner has suggested that there is still a place for Ricciardo on the F1 grid, if Lawson or Sergio Perez fail to perform.

Perez has recently signed a new contract with Red Bull, but his dismal run of just 41 points accrued from his last 12 grands prix has led to pressure on the Mexican veteran.

"We’ve made it very clear that we want him to remain in an ambassadorial capacity with the team," Horner said on Ricciardo's future on the F1 Nation podcast.

"And of course, one never really knows I mean if Liam doesn’t get the job done, if Checo doesn’t get the job done, we know what Daniel’s capability is."

