Ricciardo set for comeback as official Audi talks confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap
Daniel Ricciardo has been offered the chance to make a quick return following his brutal Red Bull axing.
F1 star in official talks with Audi over SHOCK switch
A Formula 1 team boss has confirmed discussions have taken place regarding one of his star drivers making the switch to Audi.
F1 team project ROCKED after team boss exit confirmed
A Formula 1 team project has been rocked by the departure of a key member from their ownership structure.
Norris suffers HUGE loss after major statement released
Lando Norris is facing a bitterly disappointing loss, following a major announcement.
Horner reveals F1 champion SAVED Ricciardo job after Marko axing threats
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed that a Formula 1 champion initially saved Daniel Ricciardo from the axe, following calls from Helmut Marko to replace the Australian.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec