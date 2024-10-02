close global

Ricciardo set for comeback as official Audi talks confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo has been offered the chance to make a quick return following his brutal Red Bull axing.

F1 star in official talks with Audi over SHOCK switch

A Formula 1 team boss has confirmed discussions have taken place regarding one of his star drivers making the switch to Audi.

F1 team project ROCKED after team boss exit confirmed

A Formula 1 team project has been rocked by the departure of a key member from their ownership structure.

Norris suffers HUGE loss after major statement released

Lando Norris is facing a bitterly disappointing loss, following a major announcement.

Horner reveals F1 champion SAVED Ricciardo job after Marko axing threats

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed that a Formula 1 champion initially saved Daniel Ricciardo from the axe, following calls from Helmut Marko to replace the Australian.

F1 star in official talks with Audi over SHOCK switch
F1 star in official talks with Audi over SHOCK switch

  • Yesterday 20:59
Ricciardo F1 targets outlined as shock Audi driver option tipped - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo F1 targets outlined as shock Audi driver option tipped - GPFans F1 Recap

  • October 1, 2024 23:43

Ricciardo set for comeback as official Audi talks confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
Mercedes announce driver SWAP ahead of US GP

  • 2 hours ago
Ricciardo comeback on the cards with 'MASSIVE' offer

  • 3 hours ago
F1 star in official talks with Audi over SHOCK switch

  • Yesterday 20:59
FIA issue official statement as race CANCELLED

  • Yesterday 20:05
McLaren chief RESIGNS in shock move

  • Yesterday 18:55
F1 Standings

