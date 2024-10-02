Ricciardo set for comeback as official Audi talks confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo has been offered the chance to make a quick return following his brutal Red Bull axing.

F1 star in official talks with Audi over SHOCK switch

A Formula 1 team boss has confirmed discussions have taken place regarding one of his star drivers making the switch to Audi.

F1 team project ROCKED after team boss exit confirmed

A Formula 1 team project has been rocked by the departure of a key member from their ownership structure.

Norris suffers HUGE loss after major statement released

Lando Norris is facing a bitterly disappointing loss, following a major announcement.

Horner reveals F1 champion SAVED Ricciardo job after Marko axing threats

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed that a Formula 1 champion initially saved Daniel Ricciardo from the axe, following calls from Helmut Marko to replace the Australian.

