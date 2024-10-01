close global

Ricciardo hints defying retirement as HUGE F1 targets revealed

Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo recently expressed his desire to become world champion before he retires from the sport.

Ricciardo was replaced by his Visa Cash App RB team last week, as the team announced that Liam Lawson would be taking over for the final six races of the season.

Lawson is also expected to have the seat for the 2025 season, although that has not been confirmed as of yet.

While no other viable options are likely for the eight-time grand prix winner for next season, rumours have been swirling that Ricciardo could retire from the sport altogether.

Daniel Ricciardo claimed eight victories across his career
Daniel Ricciardo has been replaced by Liam Lawson at RB

Ricciardo's career not over?

However, speaking ahead of his axing from the team, Ricciardo revealed he still has a burning desire to become world champion.

The Australian perhaps came closest in 2014, when his three victories during a season that was dominated by Mercedes pair Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton helped him finish third in the championship.

Following a five-season spell with Red Bull, Ricciardo never had the opportunity to claim regular race victories again, opting to instead join outfits with ambitions of reaching the top, but whose ambitions were never realised at both Renault and McLaren.

Now, speaking to CNN, Ricciardo has revealed his pride at his career, but has suggested he's not fully satisfied having not won a championship title.

"I’m proud. Like, don’t get me wrong, if it ended today, I would be proud of what I’ve done," he said.

"But on the same note, you’re never fully satisfied because the reason I got into Formula 1 was to try to become world champion.

"I’ve finished third a few times, I was very proud of those seasons. I’ve won some races. So yeah, I’m still happy with some days I’ve had in the sport or some years I’ve had, but ultimately the goal was to be world champion, and that’s something I’ll obviously still try and achieve until the day I retire.

"I can still be proud without it because I’ve put the effort in. But yeah, I still want to add that. That would give me 100% the full picture of happiness and satisfaction."

