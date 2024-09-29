F1 star EXPOSES how Jos Verstappen ‘lost his s***’ at Max after race loss

A clip has emerged of one Formula 1 star recalling Jos Verstappen 'losing his s***' at three-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Verstappen junior has become an all-time great of the sport in recent years, breaking a plethora of records on his way to 61 career race victories, and three consecutive drivers' championship titles.

The Dutchman has suffered a disappointing 2024 season by his supremely high standards, not winning a race at any of the last eight events, and falling into the clutches of Lando Norris in the drivers' standings.

Verstappen shares a close relationship with his father Jos, who also raced in F1 between 1994-2003, claiming two podiums in that time.

Max Verstappen is a three-time Formula 1 world champion

Jos Verstappen and Max Verstappen share a close relationship

Verstappen's anger following loss

Current Alpine driver Pierre Gasly has revealed a shocking story from his time racing against Verstappen in karting.

He suggested that the Dutchman's father was angered by his son losing out to Gasly, so much so he threw his helmet back at him.

Speaking in a clip that has emerged on social media from a documentary about the three-time champion's life titled 'Born to Win', Gasly recalled: "After a race in Spain, I won that race and Max finished second behind me, I come back and his dad lost his s***, yelling in Dutch, then insulting him in English words I won't repeat on camera, but they weren't nice.

"He grabbed Max’s helmet, took it and threw it at him saying ‘No, get out! Go back to the tent! You can't even win one of your races!’ So the pressure was obvious. It was intense pressure, race after race."

